Hyundai Debuts Hydrogen Charging System at World's First Touring Race for EVs

Hyundai recently announced that its dedicated hydrogen fuel cell system sub-brand, HTWO, will make its motorsports debut, providing its fuel cell generators to the world's first all-electric touring car race (ETCR) series that will take place between June 18th-20th. 6 photos ICE are allowed to participate. During the event, automakers will have the opportunity to demonstrate their electric tech on the racetrack.



The Vallelunga opener will also hold the competitive debut of the Veloster N ETCR, Hyundai's first-ever electric car. Each PURE ETCR event will include short battle races with vehicles driving flat out. The fastest cars will advance to the final, and the winner will be crowned King or Queen of the Weekend.



Hyundai is not only fielding its own racing team, but it will also provide a green charging infrastructure to power all EVs using its sub-brand HTWO's patented fuel cell generator. The charging system has a power output of up to 160 kW and can charge in less than an hour two ETCR vehicles, each with a 65 kWh battery.



This generator is mobile, and it can also provide power in remote areas where electricity is unavailable. According to Hyundai, the ETCR will not only act as a high-performance vehicle testbed for the company's system, but it will also open up a new market potential for HTWO's power-generating technology. The brand hopes to utilize its



"Through the event, we hope to relay a message that hydrogen and electric energy solutions will coexist as the power sources of future mobility," says Saehoon Kim, Executive Vice President and Head of Fuel Cell Center, Hyundai Motor Group.

