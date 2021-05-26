5 Hyundai HDC-6 Neptune Concept Can Be Anything But an Airplane

1 This Single Piston Linear Engine Runs on Hydrogen, Needs No Fuel Cells

Hyundai’s 2021 XCIENT Fuel Cell Heavy-Duty Truck Is Headed for the U.S.

Hyundai Motor has big plans for the XCIENT fuel cell truck, now even bolder and better. The 2021 upgraded version is set to become even more popular in Europe, and also conquer new markets. 6 photos



The 2021 XCIENT truck will feature a more durable 180 kW hydrogen fuel cell system, with two 90 kW fuel cell stacks, and will be able to store almost 68 lbs. (31 kg) of fuel, thanks to its 7 large hydrogen tanks. Depending on the outside temperature, one tank could be refueled in 8 to 20 minutes.



XCIENT Fuel Cell is powered by a 350 kW e-motor with a maximum torque of 2,237 Nm (1,724 lb-ft), and is equipped with three 72 kWh high voltage batteries. According to Hyundai, this new model has a maxim range of about 250 miles (400 km). And, to match that performance, the new zero-emissions



It seems that Switzerland is where Hyundai’s innovative truck has had the greatest success so far. 46 units have been shipped there, last year, and 140 more will be delivered by the end of this year. According to the brand, those vehicles have accumulated over 465,000 miles (750,000 km) and reduced carbon emissions by more than 580 tons, compared to diesel vehicles.







In addition to exploring new markets, such as the U.S. and China, Hyundai wants to roll out 1,600 units in Europe, in the next 4 years. While Daimler’s first hydrogen-based fuel-cell trucks are still undergoing tests before hitting the roads of Europe, Hyundai is unveiling the new XCIENT fuel cell truck, with optimized performance and changed looks. The South-Korean company is promising an improved driving performance and an overall increase in fuel efficiency.The 2021 XCIENT truck will feature a more durable 180hydrogen fuel cell system, with two 90 kW fuel cell stacks, and will be able to store almost 68 lbs. (31 kg) of fuel, thanks to its 7 large hydrogen tanks. Depending on the outside temperature, one tank could be refueled in 8 to 20 minutes.XCIENT Fuel Cell is powered by a 350 kW e-motor with a maximum torque of 2,237 Nm (1,724 lb-ft), and is equipped with three 72high voltage batteries. According to Hyundai, this new model has a maxim range of about 250 miles (400 km). And, to match that performance, the new zero-emissions vehicle also boasts new design features, such as the oversized graphics, which are meant to highlight its innovative technology. Also, the radiator grille has been redesigned and accentuated with chrome details and a mesh pattern.It seems that Switzerland is where Hyundai’s innovative truck has had the greatest success so far. 46 units have been shipped there, last year, and 140 more will be delivered by the end of this year. According to the brand, those vehicles have accumulated over 465,000 miles (750,000 km) and reduced carbon emissions by more than 580 tons, compared to diesel vehicles. Hyundai is ready to expand and reach even further with the new 2021 XCIENT vehicle. It’s currently discussing with potential partners for joint operations that will bring the truck to the U.S. this year.In addition to exploring new markets, such as the U.S. and China, Hyundai wants to roll out 1,600 units in Europe, in the next 4 years.

load press release