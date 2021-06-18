Electrified 2021 Hyundai Tucson N Line Launched in the UK, Priced at £34,900

The Hybrid and Plug-in hybrid versions of the 2021 Hyundai Tucson N Line have joined the likes of the T-GDi and Mild Hybrid models in the United Kingdom.
Both of them are offered in two trim levels, the N Line and N Line S, with prices starting at £34,900 (equal to $48,703) and £36,820 ($51,382) respectively for the Hybrid, and £39,330 ($54,885) and £41,250 ($57,564) respectively for the plug-in hybrid.
The 2021 Tucson N Line Hybrid uses a 1.6-liter petrol engine, a small electric motor and a 1.49 kWh battery, for a total system output of 230 PS (227 HP / 169 kW) and 350 Nm (258 lb-ft) of torque. Power is sent to the front wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission, and from 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph), it needs 8.0 seconds.
The Plug-in Hybrid uses the same mill and gearbox combo, but adds an all-wheel drive system and features a 13.8 kWh battery. It has 265 PS (261 HP / 195 kW) and 350 Nm (258 lb-ft), and a WLTP-rated electric driving range of up to 61 km (38 miles). The PHEV is 0.6 seconds slower to 100 kph.
Choosing the base N Line specification will get you standard 19-inch alloy wheels, glossy black door frames, body colored side mirror caps, dark chrome grille, LED head- and taillights, LED DRLs, rear privacy windows, and front and rear parking sensors.
Inside, it features leather and suede upholstery, dual-zone climate control, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with sat-nav, Bluelink and smartphone integration, 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, and a few other gizmos.
The N Line S adds three-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, LED interior lights, heated steering wheel, rear side window blinds, automatic tailgate and premium audio.
In terms of safety, both of them are offered with forward collision avoidance assist, lane follow, lane keep, multi-collision braking, hill-start assist, intelligent speed limit assist and driver attention warning. The S grade adds blind spot collision avoidance, forward collision avoidance with junction turning, and rear cross traffic alert.
The 2021 Tucson N Line Hybrid uses a 1.6-liter petrol engine, a small electric motor and a 1.49 kWh battery, for a total system output of 230 PS (227 HP / 169 kW) and 350 Nm (258 lb-ft) of torque. Power is sent to the front wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission, and from 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph), it needs 8.0 seconds.
The Plug-in Hybrid uses the same mill and gearbox combo, but adds an all-wheel drive system and features a 13.8 kWh battery. It has 265 PS (261 HP / 195 kW) and 350 Nm (258 lb-ft), and a WLTP-rated electric driving range of up to 61 km (38 miles). The PHEV is 0.6 seconds slower to 100 kph.
Choosing the base N Line specification will get you standard 19-inch alloy wheels, glossy black door frames, body colored side mirror caps, dark chrome grille, LED head- and taillights, LED DRLs, rear privacy windows, and front and rear parking sensors.
Inside, it features leather and suede upholstery, dual-zone climate control, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with sat-nav, Bluelink and smartphone integration, 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, and a few other gizmos.
The N Line S adds three-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, LED interior lights, heated steering wheel, rear side window blinds, automatic tailgate and premium audio.
In terms of safety, both of them are offered with forward collision avoidance assist, lane follow, lane keep, multi-collision braking, hill-start assist, intelligent speed limit assist and driver attention warning. The S grade adds blind spot collision avoidance, forward collision avoidance with junction turning, and rear cross traffic alert.