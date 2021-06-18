Try Not to Cry: Smuggled McLaren 620R Gets Destroyed by an Excavator

4 Ferrari SF90 Stradale vs. McLaren 765LT Drag Race Rematch Doesn't Go as Planned

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is pretty notorious for vehicular violence. Four years ago, he ordered the Bureau of Customs to destroy illegally imported cars, and his government did exactly that to $6 million worth of smuggled vehicles in 2018. Unfortunately for supercar lovers, one of the most recent casualties comes in the form of a 620R 14 photos



Originally priced at £250,000 or $345,345 at current exchange rates, the collectible supercar is no longer with us over tax dodging. The importer claimed that it’s a Porsche Cayman in order to avoid high import taxes, and that’s enough for Duterte’s governmental apparatus to destroy a rare car instead of seizing and auctioning it to bolster the country’s coffers.



Limited to 350 units worldwide, the 620R is the final road-going incarnation of the Sports Series. The motorsport-infused sibling of the 600LT is directly inspired by the 570S GT4, and as the name implies, the force-fed V8 produces 620 PS (612 horsepower) and 620 Nm (457 pound-feet) of torque.



The Woking-based automaker phased out the Sports Series after a single generation to focus on the Artura, a plug-in hybrid supercar with a twin-turbo V6 and loads more resources than the 620R before it. The engine alone produces 585 PS (577 horsepower), and in conjunction with the electric motor, the British company quotes up to 680 PS (671 horsepower).



Capable of driving 19 miles (30.6 kilometers) in all-electric mode, the Artura will be joined by a Ferrari-branded alternative on June 24th, 2021. We don't know much about it other than its SF90 Stradale styling and PHEV influences, but





An excavator turned the McLaren into the first-ever 620R Spider although the damage sustained by the vehicle renders it undrivable. In addition to the limited-edition model, the Bureau of Customs has also destroyed 996 Porsche 911 Carrera S, a Lotus Exige, and an old Bentley Flying Spur.