Fancy a Chevrolet Silverado HD Monster Truck? This One’s for Sale in the UK

Want to give 10 of your close ones the ride of their life, crush cars legally at shows and perhaps make some cash while you’re at it? All you have to do is buy this Chevrolet Silverado HD monster truck.
One might expect it to be somewhere in the States, but it’s not, though it did start its life there, as a first-gen Chevrolet Silverado HD, before being converted into a monster truck by Long Island’s TNT 4x4 Shop in 2013, in an attempt to attract more customers.
Thus, it’s not a true competition truck, even though it has seen a lot of car-crushing action, so the cabin has remained untouched, for the most part. It can still sit three inside, and an additional eight in the open bed, where it has inward-facing jump seats with harnesses. If it ends up with the shiny part facing down, then the rear occupants will be protected by the roll cage, which features foam padding.
Proudly displayed on the sides, in white on the red paint, ‘Mayhem’ is its new nickname, given to it in 2014 when it was shipped to the United Kingdom. It is estimated to have given over 30,000 rides over the last five years, so the moneymaking potential is there.
Its future owner won’t have to spend their lifesavings to take care of any potential problems, because it does not have any major ones. The 6.0-liter V8 engine, which develops roughly 300 horsepower, is in good condition, according to the Carandclassic ad. It has no rust, big dents, and can be fitted with transport wheels whenever it has to be driven to an event.
The online auction starts soon, so you may want to check those finances, should you wish to place a bid. The question is, how much would you be willing to spend on it?
