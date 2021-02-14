Here Is Raminator, a 2,000HP Monster Truck That’s Made to Break Records

You often hear the phrase “ultimate [insert any term here]” but you only get an accurate sense of what an “ultimate truck” should look like once you’ve seen the Raminator.
Raminator is the highlight of the latest episode of Ridiculous Rides from Barcroft Cars, titled “The World’s Fastest Monster Truck.” The Raminator, with its 2,000 horsepower and top speed of 99 mph (159.3 kph) is, indeed, incredibly fast, especially for a monster truck. Technically, though, it is not the fastest truck in the world. Not anymore.
Before we get into the story of this beast of a Ram, some context is needed, especially since it was left out of the episode that you can check out in full below. In 2014, at an event in Austin, Texas, the Raminator, the fifth build under the name from the brothers Hall, became the fastest monster truck in the world, reaching the aforementioned top speed.
It held onto this Guinness record until June 2020, when a new record holder came through: at an event in Bradenton, Florida, the Great Clips Mohawk Warrior reached a top speed of 100.3 mph (161.4 kph), taking the crown from Raminator. The Raminator remains an impressive build that still wins titles wherever it goes, as the video shows, but it’s no longer the fastest truck in the world.
Tim and Mark Hall first got into monster truck racing in 1987, as a fun and challenging thing to do. They thought they’d just do it for fun and see where it led but, decades later, they’re still into it – and still at the top.
The Raminator made its first public appearance in 2005 and has seen five iterations in total, each one bringing a slew of improvements over the previous one. The current one is a 2019 Ram 2500 powered by a 565 CI supercharged Hemi engine that delivers 2,000 horsepower. The entire truck weighs over 10,000 pounds (4,536 kg) and costs $150,000, by the Halls’ estimate. It has two speeds: fast and faster, they jokingly explain. Despite its massive size, it handles well or, at the very least, better than previous versions.
More importantly, it does what it’s meant to do: it wins races and it entertains.
“Maybe someday we’ll be in the monster truck Hall of Fame,” the Halls tell the media outlet. They’re working their way there, one race at the time. “We intend to win all the races,” they add.
