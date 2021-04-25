DMX Gets a Legend’s Sendoff With Ford Monster Truck, Ruff Ryders Parade

They say that one person’s legacy is measurable in the way people remember them. Not that it ever needed quantifying, but rapper DMX’s impact is that of a true legend on the rap scene.
DMX, born Earl Simmons, died on April 9, 2021, following a heart attack caused by a drug overdose. He was found unconscious at his home days earlier, and arrived at the hospital in a coma from which he never woke up.
On April 24, DMX was laid to rest after a memorial at the Barclays Center in New York. He fittingly got the sendoff of a legend, including a funeral procession led by a custom Ford monster truck carrying his casket, and Ruff Ryders bikers.
The procession started in the Yonkers area of NY, one hour ahead of the scheduled memorial. By the time it arrived at the Center, more than two hours after the time the memorial should have started, there were thousands of riders in the parade, which included two-, three- and four-wheelers. The memorial livestreamed on DMX’s YouTube channel, since it couldn’t be open to the public due to current health restrictions.
Not that this stopped fans from coming out to pay their respects along the way. The motorcycle parade brought Brooklyn to a standstill, and the NYPD issued warnings about traffic backups in advance. Videos shared online, some of which you will find at the bottom of the page, show the monster truck crawling through the streets, with bikers revving their engines, occasionally burning rubber when the procession came to a short halt, singing, and honking.
The monster truck was based on a Ford F-250 and, according to Matt Steele of the Discovery Channel show Dirty Mudder Truckers, and building it could have cost upwards of $175,000. It was emblazoned with “Long Live DMX” and was dubbed The Ruff Ryders 2 The Rescue: Ryde 4 Life, in a nod to the Ruff Ryders, whom he often supported with his music.
“They added a custom tube frame, transfer case, monster truck shocks, 20 ton axles, and custom wheels and large tractor tires. Other modifications could include custom engine building, sound system and paint,” Steele told the NY Post. Since the monster truck carried DMX’s shiny red casket, it also included special stoppers to secure it in place during the lengthy procession.
DMX’s funeral procession was a spectacle and the most fitting sendoff for rap’s biggest persona. He will be missed.
On April 24, DMX was laid to rest after a memorial at the Barclays Center in New York. He fittingly got the sendoff of a legend, including a funeral procession led by a custom Ford monster truck carrying his casket, and Ruff Ryders bikers.
The procession started in the Yonkers area of NY, one hour ahead of the scheduled memorial. By the time it arrived at the Center, more than two hours after the time the memorial should have started, there were thousands of riders in the parade, which included two-, three- and four-wheelers. The memorial livestreamed on DMX’s YouTube channel, since it couldn’t be open to the public due to current health restrictions.
Not that this stopped fans from coming out to pay their respects along the way. The motorcycle parade brought Brooklyn to a standstill, and the NYPD issued warnings about traffic backups in advance. Videos shared online, some of which you will find at the bottom of the page, show the monster truck crawling through the streets, with bikers revving their engines, occasionally burning rubber when the procession came to a short halt, singing, and honking.
The monster truck was based on a Ford F-250 and, according to Matt Steele of the Discovery Channel show Dirty Mudder Truckers, and building it could have cost upwards of $175,000. It was emblazoned with “Long Live DMX” and was dubbed The Ruff Ryders 2 The Rescue: Ryde 4 Life, in a nod to the Ruff Ryders, whom he often supported with his music.
“They added a custom tube frame, transfer case, monster truck shocks, 20 ton axles, and custom wheels and large tractor tires. Other modifications could include custom engine building, sound system and paint,” Steele told the NY Post. Since the monster truck carried DMX’s shiny red casket, it also included special stoppers to secure it in place during the lengthy procession.
DMX’s funeral procession was a spectacle and the most fitting sendoff for rap’s biggest persona. He will be missed.
DMX’s casket rolled up on a monster truck. Quite fitting for a legend. pic.twitter.com/MtB4fQAKqG— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 24, 2021
WATCH: A monster truck carrying DMX’s casket is escorted by hundreds of Ruff Ryders through Brooklyn, New York City. Roads were temporarily closed for the procession, which started in Yonkers and traveled to Barclays Center, for the late rapper’s memorial service. pic.twitter.com/fQApZV4LXY— CBS News (@CBSNews) April 24, 2021
DMX memorial at Barclays: thousands of bikes and his casket in a monster truck. Incredible. pic.twitter.com/VDeeYS76M5— Sarah! (@SarahisSorry) April 24, 2021