Low-Mileage 2005 Mercedes-Benz C 55 AMG Is a Great Supercharged Sleeper

With two more days left on the auction clock, this 29,000-mile (almost 47,000 km) supercharged sedan could easily become someone’s dream sleeper considering the low mileage, the clean Carfax report, and the clean Colorado title. Of course, one also has to give up a little more than $22,000, which is the Interestingly, this version is one of just two Mercedes-vehicles that didn’t have the same structure as the base Mercedes-Benz platform. Instead, the C 55 AMG used an elongated front fascia shared with the CLK 55 AMG . And it was all because it needed more space for the hulking 5.4-liter V8 engine that came out as an evolution of the mill used in the previous E-Class.But, along with the first-time use of the quad exhaust outlets and external differential cooler on a C-Class AMG model, all these little details might go unnoticed on this 29k-mile supercharged 2005 Mercedes-Benz C 55 AMG . But it’s not just the unassuming Cubanite silver metallic over Anthracite leather finish and the subtle AMG enhancements that paint the picture of a possible sleeper.It’s mostly due to the seller (which goes by the Gt3drake username on Bring a Trailer) mentioning the most enticing feature of this particular unit. Yes, we’re of course talking about the supercharger part. According to the description provided by the auction portal on this dealer consignment, the C 55 AMG has turned from a naturally aspirated high-performance sedan into a proper supercharged monster thanks to the addition of a Kleeman supercharger kit,remap, and exhaust headers.No information has been provided on the power gains, but we can assume that it easily trumps the factory setting by quite a large margin. On the other hand, all the oomph is still routed through the stock five-speed AMG Speedshift automatic transmission. Other enticing highlights include the silver 18-inch AMG wheels, newly replaced brakes, or the interior’s Anthracite Nappa leather upholstery.With two more days left on the auction clock, this 29,000-mile (almost 47,000 km) supercharged sedan could easily become someone’s dream sleeper considering the low mileage, the clean Carfax report, and the clean Colorado title. Of course, one also has to give up a little more than $22,000, which is the current highest bid at the time of writing.

