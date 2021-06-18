5 Mercedes-AMG GT R Goes Pro With 920 PS and Solarbeam PPF Done by 911 Specialist

Low-Mileage 1997 Mercedes SL 600 Has a Mushroom Surprise Inside and Hammer Vibes

Granted, it needs to be a bundle of Mercedes-Benz aficionados, because otherwise the quirky references might be too subtle to perceive. But when has the German automaker been anything but elegant, stylish, and a little (too) prone to flying under the radar? This could have been the very case with this 37k-mile 1997 Mercedes-Benz SL 600 if not for the inherent coolness factor of the R129 fourth generation.A true disciple of the 1990s, this SL-Class series has been credited for being the first convertible/roadster with an integrated rollover protection system that featured the automatic deployment of the rollbar. Hopefully, it won’t ever be the case with this Polar White SL 600 because it’s way too nice for such a nasty accident. And quirky, too.That would be courtesy of the two-tone Mushroom leather interior, of course. But that’s not even the biggest highlight for vintage high-performance Mercedes-Benz fans. That one is reserved for the 17-inchAero 1 Hammer wheels that hark back to the original 1986 AMG Hammer sedan. Cool detail, right?Well, it gets even better. Additional equipment notes talk about the self-leveling suspension, body-colored removable hardtop or contrasting dark blue soft top, heated and powered seats, or the Bose audio line. The latter might not get much use, though, if the 6.0-liter V12 is allowed to express itself under the hood. After all, it was the flagship mill of the time, one capable of churning out 389 horsepower and 420 lb-ft (569 Nm) of torque when new.Want another great little detail? It’s the same mill used by Pagani for the original Zonda! And you can have the SL 600 with just 37k miles (less than 60,000 km) on the odometer. Better hurry with the decision to come on top the current highest bid of just $15k, though, because there’s just one more day on the auction clock.

