Numbers-Matching 1973 BMW R75/5 Is Seeking Shelter at No Reserve

23 photos



In case you haven’t already noticed, it is a glamorous R75/5 produced by BMW back in 1973, sporting a fresh handlebar and an aftermarket exhaust system. The Beemer is up for grabs on



Within its tubular steel double cradle skeleton, the ‘73 MY Bavarian carries a four-stroke 745cc boxer-twin powerplant, which packs two constant-depression Bing carbs, four valves and a compression ratio of 9.0:1. At about 6,200 spins per minute, the air-cooled mill is capable of supplying 50 horses to a four-speed gearbox, which feeds the oomph to a shaft final drive.



When the tachometer hits 5,000 rpm, a respectable torque output figure of 44 pound-feet (60 Nm) will be delivered to the rear 18-inch wheel. This state of affairs enables the R75/5 to accelerate from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) is 6.4 seconds, while its top speed is rated at 108 mph (175 kph).



As you browse the web, you will find dozens of live auctions for two- and four-wheeled rides at any given time. It doesn't matter if you're after groovy classics, a budget-friendly commuter or a precious rarity; online bidding platforms are worthy of your full attention. Without further ado, we'll have you know the bike featured in this article's photo gallery is going under the hammer at no reserve.

