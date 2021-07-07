Remembering the Most Devilish Lamborghini Diablo of All Time, the SE30 Jota

All-Original 1965 Ford Mustang GT Ready to Rock After Spending Years in Storage

Ford Mustang GT, officially known as the GT Equipment Package, came with a series of extras over the standard model, including fog lamps mounted on the grille, disc brakes, as well as several interior upgrades such as a new instrument panel with custom speedometer, fuel, temperature, and oil pressure gauges. 13 photos



The ’65 Mustang GT that we have here still retains the original 289 (4.7-liter) that came with the car, but as the



Worth knowing, however, is this



The car still sports all GT goodies, including the disc brakes and the factory interior, so overall, this Mustang is certainly worth considering if what you’re looking for is a car that can be used for occasional drives with only a few fixes here and there.



At the first glance, the rust shouldn’t be a concern, and this is also good news for those who might be thinking of a possible restoration to bring everything back to mint condition.



But if this is indeed the plan, then the final costs of a restoration could be way too high, especially given the acquisition cost for this Mustang GT. The Craigslist seller says they are willing to sell the car for $39,500, though other offers might also be taken into consideration, they claim.

