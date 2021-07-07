Next-Generation Ford Tourneo Connect Spied, Chassis Mule Features VW Platform

Scheduled to launch in 2022, either as a 2022 or more likely a 2023 model, the next-generation Tourneo Connect has plenty to prove in the LAV segment. Based on the Transit Connect panel van, the leisure activity vehicle will drop the C-car platform in favor of the MQB architecture.
More specifically, the Blue Oval will utilize the front- and all-wheel-drive platform of the C5-series Caddy. The reason for this upgrade is Project Cyclone, a.k.a. the Volkswagen-Ford alliance that will see the Amarok mid-size pickup truck switch to the ladder-frame chassis of the all-new Ranger.
The partnership also includes two electric vehicles at the very least for the Ford Motor Company, and the first has been already spied as a clay model with ID.4 proportions. As for the second battery-electric vehicle, there were rumors about a baby Mustang Mach-E, rumors that were shot down by VW.
Turning our attention back to the Tourneo Connect, the chassis mule captured by the carparazzi features the same design of steel wheels and narrow tires as the most basic version of the Caddy. The front and rear overhangs are particularly reminiscent of the Caddy, and the same can be said about the LED taillights as well as the styling of the liftgate.
We can further notice a towbar, which brings us to the maximum towing capacity of the Volkswagen-branded sibling. Unbraked and braked ratings top 700 and 1500 kilograms (1,543 and 3,307 pounds), which is pretty good for a compact-sized vehicle that shares most of its parts with the Mk8 Golf.
At launch, the Tourneo Connect should offer a selection of 1.5-liter TSI and 2.0-liter TDI engines coupled to either a stick shift or a seven-speed DSG dual-clutch transmission. The least exciting powerplant is a turbo diesel with 75 PS (make that 74 horsepower) on tap while the TSI delivers 116 PS (114 horsepower). These mills are joined by a 130-PS (128-hp) TGI four-cylinder turbo that burns a little cleaner thanks to compressed natural gas.
The partnership also includes two electric vehicles at the very least for the Ford Motor Company, and the first has been already spied as a clay model with ID.4 proportions. As for the second battery-electric vehicle, there were rumors about a baby Mustang Mach-E, rumors that were shot down by VW.
Turning our attention back to the Tourneo Connect, the chassis mule captured by the carparazzi features the same design of steel wheels and narrow tires as the most basic version of the Caddy. The front and rear overhangs are particularly reminiscent of the Caddy, and the same can be said about the LED taillights as well as the styling of the liftgate.
We can further notice a towbar, which brings us to the maximum towing capacity of the Volkswagen-branded sibling. Unbraked and braked ratings top 700 and 1500 kilograms (1,543 and 3,307 pounds), which is pretty good for a compact-sized vehicle that shares most of its parts with the Mk8 Golf.
At launch, the Tourneo Connect should offer a selection of 1.5-liter TSI and 2.0-liter TDI engines coupled to either a stick shift or a seven-speed DSG dual-clutch transmission. The least exciting powerplant is a turbo diesel with 75 PS (make that 74 horsepower) on tap while the TSI delivers 116 PS (114 horsepower). These mills are joined by a 130-PS (128-hp) TGI four-cylinder turbo that burns a little cleaner thanks to compressed natural gas.