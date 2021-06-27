VW Dropping Petrol- And Diesel-Powered Cars From Europe By 2035

Subsequent to the infamous Dieselgate scandal, the Volkswagen Group has reshuffled its lineup, with focus on launching more electrified vehicles. Now, the VW brand is looking to take a step beyond the ICE (internal combustion engine) line, as they will stop selling petrol- and diesel-powered cars in Europe by mid-2030.
In an interview with Merkur published on Saturday, the Volkswagen brand sales chief, Klaus Zellmer, has announced that they won’t have any ICE-powered models in their portfolio by 2035 in Europe.
The United States and China will follow, at a later, undisclosed date, while the lack of infrastructure in South America and Africa, means that these regions will still get vehicles powered by dead dinosaurs.
“In Europe, we will exit the business with internal combustion vehicles between 2033 and 2035, in the United States and China somewhat later”, Zellmer told the German newspaper, according to AutoNews. “In South America and Africa, it will take a good deal longer, due to the fact that the political and infrastructure framework conditions are still missing.”
Before the stop-sale of ICE-powered, VW-branded cars in Europe, the German automaker wants 70 percent of its sales in the Old Continent to consist of EVs by the end of the decade. This would apparently make them future proof in the wake of a possible tightening of the EU’s climate targets. The company’ whole lineup will be carbon-neutral by 2050 at the latest, according to Zellmer.
Volkswagen’s announcement doesn’t come as a surprise, because several auto firms have already confirmed their intentions to render fossil fuels in their passenger cars useless in the near future.
In other related news, Audi has recently said that it will pull the plug on ICE-powered rides, as from 2026 onwards they will only introduce EVs, but not in China, which is the biggest car market globally.
