Going Electric: Daimler Accelerates the Launch Program of its Future EVs

Remember what the three-pointed star emblem was about? Well, we do. Its main message says that Daimler makes great internal combustion engines for vehicles travelling on land, water and in the air. This will become history even sooner than anticipated as Daimler intends to speed up shift to EVs.
This kind of extreme scenario is backed by the Daimler CEO Ola Källenius, as Manager Magazin recently reported. No precise details were yet provided, but Källenius might announce some specific strategic changes before the 2021 summer break.
Until then, roughly speaking, Daimler could accelerate the launch of its new electric cars (the Mercedes-Benz EQ series) on the background of a faster phasing out of the equivalent ICE automobiles (the traditional “Classes” of the Mercedes-Benz range).
The process is implicitly favored by the use of technical platforms and body components for both the new EVs and the Mercedes-Benz cars in the conventional range. Unofficially: some of the electric vehicles planned for 2024 and 2025 are expected to be launched about a year earlier. Anyway, before the middle of the decade, more than half of the total number of Daimler’s novelties will be EVs.
As a major player in the premium automobile segment, Daimler can’t afford to ignore the plans of its competitors. For instance, Volvo says all of its cars will be battery electric vehicles by 2030.
Beyond this, the fact that Tesla is developing its industrial activities in Germany represents a strong motivation for Daimler to secure a solid position on the EV market as soon as possible. There is also a certain political pressure acting here, particularly in Europe, as new laws regarding the ban of the fossil-fuel automobiles are now being proposed and elaborated.
