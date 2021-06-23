Audi Confirms Plans to Phase Out ICE Vehicles and Accelerate E-Mobility

3 571-Mile Audi RS e-tron GT vs. Tesla Model S Race Gets Decided by a Honda Jazz

After Reuters anticipated Audi would produce its last ICE project in 2026 , it took some days for the company to confirm that and add some details to the strategy. From 2026 on, the company will introduce only pure electric cars. Ironically, it may keep producing them in only one country: China. 7 photos



That said, ICE vehicles beyond 2033. Everywhere else in the world, that is when Audi expects to stop producing and selling combustion engines. The explanation might be a little more complex than that.



In China, Audi manufactures and sells its vehicles in a joint venture with FAW. That was the only way for any company to produce cars in China until Tesla opened Giga Shanghai there. Audi’s Chinese partner likely believes it can still sell combustion-engined cars there beyond 2033 and this could be the entire reason for it to continue producing them there.



The most interesting part of the official confirmation is that Audi will not pursue plug-in hybrids to keep ICE technologies alive for a little longer. Instead, it is going all-in with electric cars and accelerating its transition to e-mobility. By 2025, the company aims to sell more than 20 e-models already.



So far, Audi already offers the e-tron, e-tron Sportback, e-tron GT, RS e-tron GT, Q4 e-tron, and Q4 Sportback e-tron. Having at least 14 more options in the lineup until 2025 looks pretty feasible, especially if the RS badge already makes them a completely new offering. The Asian giant has been pushing for electric vehicles and is one of the largest markets in the world for them. Anyway, that move supports something Markus Duesmann said at the Climate Neutrality Foundation conference in Berlin. The Audi CEO commented that he does not believe in bans but rather in the “success of technology and innovation.” In other words, he believes that the market will decide that.That said, Audi thinks that the Chinese market will probably want to keep buyingvehicles beyond 2033. Everywhere else in the world, that is when Audi expects to stop producing and selling combustion engines. The explanation might be a little more complex than that.In China, Audi manufactures and sells its vehicles in a joint venture with FAW. That was the only way for any company to produce cars in China until Tesla opened Giga Shanghai there. Audi’s Chinese partner likely believes it can still sell combustion-engined cars there beyond 2033 and this could be the entire reason for it to continue producing them there.The most interesting part of the official confirmation is that Audi will not pursue plug-in hybrids to keep ICE technologies alive for a little longer. Instead, it is going all-in with electric cars and accelerating its transition to e-mobility. By 2025, the company aims to sell more than 20 e-models already.So far, Audi already offers the e-tron, e-tron Sportback, e-tron GT, RS e-tron GT, Q4 e-tron, and Q4 Sportback e-tron. Having at least 14 more options in the lineup until 2025 looks pretty feasible, especially if the RS badge already makes them a completely new offering.

