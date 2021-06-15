2022 Audi E-Tron GT Getting Three Years of DC Fast Charging in America

The first units of the 2022 E-Tron GT will cross the pond from the Bollinger Hofe factory, near Neckarsulm, in Germany, to the United States this summer, and Audi has taken the opportunity to announce that they will be offered with three years of complimentary DC fast charging.
With this option, future owners of the electric sedan will enjoy charging speeds of up to 270 kW, at the Electrify America network, which will expand to include 800 locations with around 3,500 chargers by the end of the year.
At full pace, the battery can be juiced up from 5 to 80% in just 22 minutes, adding 180 miles (290 km) of range. This will come in handy to those who want to drive their cars on the racetrack too, as the vehicles are “up to the task lap after lap”, the auto firm says, reminding that the Nurburgring Nordschleife served as one of its many development sites.
The four-ring brand has also thought of those who do not have a home charger yet, so they have teamed up with Qmerit. Two turn-key solutions will be available for customers of the 2022 E-Tron GT, a power outlet upgrade or a HomeStation from Electrify America.
With a full battery, the 2022 E-Tron GT offers an EPA-estimated range of 238 miles (383 km), whereas the 2022 RS E-Tron GT can travel for 232 miles (373 km).
The non-RS model has 469 HP and 464 lb-ft (629 Nm) available on tap, and 522 HP and 472 lb-ft (640 Nm) on overboost, for 2.5 seconds. The nought to 60 mph (0-96 kph) acceleration is dealt with in 3.9 seconds, and top speed stands at 152 mph (245 kph).
The RS E-Tron GT comes with 590 HP, and 637 HP on overboost, and a total system thrust of 612 lb-ft (830 Nm). The more aggressive set-up allows it to hit the 60 mph (96 kph) mark in just 3.1 seconds, and max out at 155 mph (250 kph).
