571-Mile Audi RS e-tron GT vs. Tesla Model S Race Gets Decided by a Honda Jazz

These days it’s all going to be about the brand-new, much more expensive Tesla Model S Plaid. And the range-topper comes at the right moment because the traditional car-making world finally starts to catch up. Including in long-distance races that would see an Audi RS e-tron GT pitted against the Tesla Model S Long Range from the Scottish Highlands to the fashionable and traffic-riddled London, UK, it seems.
Mat Watson, the likable host of the carwow YouTube channel probably decided that he wanted to honor Elon Musk’s event about his latest EV with a little bit of Tesla play of his own. And he enlisted the help of an EV specialist, who also happened to be a vlogger and Model S owner. After all, two drivers are needed when a couple of cars meet up for a race.
Naturally, as he pitted the Audi RS e-tron GT and the Tesla Model S against each other from Inverness to London, he also wanted to give us all the usual review tidbits, discussing about the design, interior, features, and specifications of each car.
And don’t worry, across the journey, Mat also found time for a little fun. But first, the “rules of engagement” come from the 0:42 mark, and we find out there’s a 571-mile (919 km) journey from the snowy northern parts of Scotland all the way down to the sunnier south.
As such, the two EVs did get properly tested for the most various real-world conditions in just eleven hours (the 10h52m journey time includes the charging periods, as far as we can tell). First up on the roster was the newer Audi RS e-tron GT from the 1:55 mark. We find out many things about it, including quirky stuff like the fact that Mat barely fits inside the frunk and trunk, unlike with the Model S.
But that’s not all, because Watson also included a bit of proper racing (not on the street, of course) with a launch from the 10:33 mark. And he tested not just the RS e-tron GT (surprisingly better than stock figures are included), but also both the road trip Model S and a Performance model to make sure we get the most accurate zero to 60 mph (96 kph) and standing quarter-mile perspective.
Back to the journey from the 13:05 mark, it was time for the Model S to get dissected, all the while both drivers struggled to get the best possible range and charging times needed to win the race. You can see the final charges at the 27:14 and 31:20 marks for both cars, and from then on, it’s getting darker and darker as the final destination approached.
It’s safe to say that it’s a surprisingly close result in the end, mostly because of London’s traffic and a providential Honda Jazz, but we won't spoil the entire fun. We’ll let you discover who came out victorious (by mere seconds) from the 34:50 mark.
