Audi ecomove App Rewards You for Eco-Friendly Choices, Features Cool Challenges

We are always hearing about carbon footprint as something that is in the hands of automotive industries and that we, as individuals, don’t have any control over. However, it’s our own personal choices that make a difference in the end – industries are just giving us the options. A cool, new app is helping us become more aware of these choices and their impact.
If you were ever curious to know more about your impact on CO2 emission levels, now there’s a way to find out more and even do something about it. Whether you’re driving your personal car, taking the bus or simply walking, you’ll get the chance to see exactly how that affects the environment, in a negative or positive way.
A team at the Audi’s creative hub in Berlin, the Audi Denkwerkstatt, has developed an app called ecomove. The first thing it does is automatically recognize what means of transportation you’re using, then it calculates a personal mobility score, based on the targets defined in the Paris Climate Agreement.
So, if you were mostly walking, you could earn 100 points, which is the best score, meaning that your carbon footprint is lower than 55 g of CO2/km. But if you were to use vehicles with high CO2 emissions, your score could go down to zero, the equivalent of more than 200 g CO2/km.
The better your score gets, the more awards in the form of trophies you’ll win. And, if you want to do even better, the app gives you fun and inspirational challenges, like scoring at least 80 points for 2 weeks in a row, or trying 2 new means of transportation for 5 days. It sounds like a great way to change your perspective on carbon emissions and understand your own responsibility.
And if you did bad, don’t worry – the app also gives you a chance to make it up to the environment in some other way. Several technological and social projects are listed by the app, so that you can choose which one you prefer, like a reforestation project, and help fund it. If you can’t reduce your carbon footprint, there’s always a way to do good.
Audi’s new ecomove app has been presented for the first time at the recent Greentech Festival.
