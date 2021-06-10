5 Wired Android Auto Losing Ground as Everyone Is Going for Wireless

2022 Audi A3 Sedan Debuts Stateside Alongside All-New S3 Sedan

In production since May 2020, the fourth-gen Audi A3 is now available in the United States exclusively as a four-door sedan. It’s joined by the performance-oriented S3, and they’re gunning for the A-Class Sedan. 10 photos



The 40 TFSI channels 201 horsepower and 236 pound-feet (320 Nm) to either axle with the help of a seven-speed S tronic dual-clutch transmission. For the sake of comparison, the 220 and 220 4Matic develop 188 horsepower and 221 pound-feet (300 Nm) and they feature a DCT as well.



Moving on to the S3 Sedan, this variant sweetens the deal to 306 horsepower and 295 pound-feet (400 Nm) of torque, figures that enable a zero-to-60 acceleration of 4.5 seconds. 15 millimeters (0.6 inches) closer to the ground than its A3-branded siblings, the all-new S3 can be further spruced up with S sport suspension that boasts active damping technology.



Excluding $1,045 for the destination charge, the German automaker wants $33,900 for the entry-level Premium trim level of the A3 Sedan 40 TFSI. quattro adds $2,000 to the tally, the Premium Plus grade is $4,000 more, and the range-topping Prestige is $7,300 more than the base variant. In the case of the S3, you’re looking at $44,900 before the freight tax and options.



These MSRPs are very similar to the A-Class Sedan, which isn’t exactly a big seller for the three-pointed star. Daimler AG chairman of the board Ola Kallenius told analysts a very interesting thing last year, and it sums up the innate problem of premium brands going into the compact sedan class.



"Maybe we went at a bit too far to cover each and every space into each and every segment," he said, adding that "compact particularly comes to mind."

