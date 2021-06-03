Audi RS3 Sleeper Drag Races Plymouth HEMI Cuda, Delivers Nasty 0.001s Spanking

We have to admit that the pre-race part of this adventure doesn't look promising for the Audi. While the Plymouth Hemi Cuda (not sure if this is an original) next to it turns its massive rear tires into smoke, the RS3 Sedan seems to struggle with a handbrake-aided maneuver that only allows the AWD machine to spin its front wheels.
However, as the two line up next to each other for the quarter-mile run, there's a bit of time for us to remind everybody that these German four-doors are nothing short of compact rockets, with modded examples delivering 9s quarter-mile runs on a regular basis.
In fact, it looks like this is a car we've discussed back in January, with its owner enjoying taking on cars that appear much meaner on the prepped surface of Canada's Mission Raceway Park.
If that is indeed the situation and the configuration has remained unchanged, we can talk about the 2.5-liter inline-five motor of the RS3 having received a hybrid TTE777 turbocharger (based on the factory unit), a Unitronic carbon fiber air intake, and a billet Iroz intercooler. All these goodies and more push the output to around 700 hp at the wheels.
That front axle tire melting was achieved with the help of a Wavetrack limited-slip diff, while the driver has fitted a switch that allows the Haldex AWD of the vehicle to cut the power to the rear axle. After all, those Hoosier slicks, which might be the only clues towards the hefty performance premium of the vehicle, won't heat up all by themselves.
And while the transmission still features the stock clutches, it has new software, while the cabin has been partially stripped. So, now we know what gave the Audi the confidence to "call out" the Cuda, one of the most iconic names in muscle car history (this is the term used in the title of the video below, which comes from the Wheels YT channel).
And, judging by its quarter-mile time, the 1970 Plymouth has been given a similarly comprehensive treatment, even though we can't be sure what type of HEMI muscle is used here. Nevertheless, if we look past the rear beadlock wheels, we'll notice skinny front units.
Note that the vehicles engaged in a race involving an Instant Green start: once the cars are fully staged, there are no amber lights, with the Christmas Tree skipping straight to the green light to simulate a road stoplight.
The ex-generation RS3 (Audi is still taking its time with the RS version of the new A3) and the HEMI Cuda's battle was decided by just 0.001s, which means the Plymouth driver believed he could defend the muscle car banner right up to the end.
