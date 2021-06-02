Dodge Charger Hellcat Drag Races Sleeper C6 Corvette, Deeply Regrets Decision

There are quite a few car lovers out there who couldn't care less about the fact that a back seat and two extra doors separate the Dodge Charger Hellcat from the Chevrolet Corvette—all they want is to see these bad boys racing. And the adventure we have here brings us plenty of that.
We'll be zooming in on the recent drag strip adventures of a C6 Chevrolet Corvette that's been taken down the sleeper route. As such, the only important clue towards its newfound power (we'll get to that shortly) comes from the Hoosier rear slicks.
The V8 heart of the 'Vette has been gifted with a blower supplied by East Coast Supercharging. And while we're not sure of the output delivered by the ECS 1500 unit, we can tell you the Chevy is now capable of delivering 9s quarter-mile passes.
The Golden Bowtie machine engaged in multiple velocity events last month, including the Street Car Takeover in Bristol, Tennessee (May 1) and Street Car Takeover Atlanta (May 8).
The latter gathering saw the Chevy duking it out with a multitude of opponents and, since the encounters were pretty evenly matched, the audience was kept on its toes. And the battle against a TorRed-dressed Charger Hellcat is of particular interest to us.
Now, the clip below, which comes from YouTube label Drag Racing and Car Stuff, saw somebody taking to the comments section to deliver a few details about the Hellcat. And it looks like the Charger's built 6.2-liter HEMI and 8-speed transmission were handled by North Carolina-based Sipple Speed and Performance, with the four-door having become a 9s animal.
It's worth mentioning the C6 raced the Mopar sedan in both standard fashion and using the index class format. The latter involves a specified time shown on the drag strip displays (10.0s for this fight), with the win going to the driver who gets closer to that value. While pulling a quicker run will result in a loss, if both vehicles go under the time, the one who gets further away loses. And you'll find this part of the confrontation at the 2:58 timestamp.
As mentioned above, the brawl was as close as they get. For one, when the two drivers had no constraints (that is shown at the 1:21 point of the video below), the winner was decided by a mere 0.004 seconds, which makes the other such adventure we discussed earlier today seem less impressive than it is.
Then again, measuring devices at the track post times with a precision of 0.00001s, so we wouldn't get our hopes up for a tie, no matter how close a race appears.
