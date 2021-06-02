Twin-Turbo Corvette C8 Pulls a Wheelie on Nitrous, Runs 9s Thanks to 1,075 WHP

$15 Million Mansion Sits on Its Own Island, on Top of a Garage With Car Wash

It was about time that we saw what FuelTech's twin-turbocharged C8 Corvette was capable of over a quarter-mile, ever since its output was pushed to 1,075-wheel horsepower and 888 lb-ft (1,204 Nm) of torque.



A few months back, we brought you footage of this car’s dyno run, which was impressive enough on its own. Those 1,075 whp translate to more than 1,200 hp at the crank, making this Vette a formidable straight-line machine, as demonstrated by a recent private run at the South Georgia Motorsports Park.We already suspected this was a 9-second car , but when you’re taking these runs seriously, every decimal point tends to matter. Its best work resulted in a 9.61-second performance, crossing the quarter-mile marker at just under 148 mph (238 kph)—using nitrous and sticky Mickey Thompson ET Street R drag radials.In fact, the Nitrous Outlet laughing gas kit was freshly installed, with a focus on improving those 60-foot times (it did it in 1.38 seconds). If you watch carefully, you’ll even see the driver’s side front wheel come off the ground when that light turns green. After a quick shot of nitrous, the Garrett turbochargers reached peak boost at 21 psi, and the modified LT2 V8 unit unleashed everything it had onto that drag strip.To make this achievement even more satisfying, we should point out that modifying the C8 Stingray’s stock engine was no easy task. FuelTech had to install its own “award-winning” FT600 engine management system mated to the V8 unit via a bespoke jumper harness. A new clutch assembly was also vital, as were pretty much all the mods (Pro Nitrous controller, custom fuel system, GForce Engineering rear axles, and so on).Ultimately, running a 9.61-second quarter-mile with a car that only puts down 495 hp (502 PS) when stock is the type of thing you achieve only through hard work and dedication.