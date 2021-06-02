5 Touring Superleggera Berlinetta Lusso Is a Ferrari F12 with Too Much Class

2021 Touring Superleggera Arese RH95 Breaks Cover With Ferrari Underpinnings

Touring Superleggera has lifted the curtain on the Arese RH95, its first Touring creation that features a mid-engine layout. The model is named after Via per Arese, Italy, the coachbuilder’s home , and celebrates its 95th anniversary. 31 photos



Touring’s new supercar will be displayed at the 2021 Salon Prive in early September. Built “around the drivetrain of a well-known exotic, mid-engined donor car, whose active dynamics have been reengineered to handle the new body and specifications, to ensure performance and efficiency,” according to Touring, the Arese RH95 is based on a Ferrari.It uses a V8 engine with 670 PS (661/ 493) and 760 Nm (561 lb-ft) of torque, a dual-clutch seven-speed automatic transmission, rear-wheel-drive, and needs an estimated 3.0 seconds to hit 100 kph (62 mph) from a standstill, en route to a top speed of 330 kph (205 mph). So, what Prancing Horse has identical output and torque? That would be the discontinued 488 GTB, which also takes 3.0 seconds from 0 to 100 kph, and has a 330 kph top speed.Part of the exterior styling is a nod to the company’s past. The waistline was inspired by the Disco Volante , while the nose looks similar to the one used on the Aero 3. The scissor doors and dorsal scoop, which feeds air to the engine, add a bit more drama to the whole project, which will be limited to 18 examples.The official pics released by Touring provide a glimpse inside the Arese RH95, which retains the dashboard panel of the 488 GTB , albeit with a few modifications. It has different air vents, upgraded steering wheel, and reinterpreted center console that now separates the driver from the passenger. Most touchable surfaces appear to have been re-upholstered in beige leather, while the contrast piping, special stitching, carbon fiber trim and ‘Arese RH95’ logo on the steering wheel round off the package.Touring’s new supercar will be displayed at the 2021 Salon Prive in early September.

