This 1970 Plymouth HEMI ‘Cuda Is One of 44 Built for the Canadian Market

Introduced in 1969 as a trim package, the ‘Cuda makes grown men go weak in the knees. But who can blame them? After all, it's a very exciting car if optioned with the race-bred 426 HEMI and A833 transmission. 25 photos



Listed in the Chrysler Registry, the 1970 model boasts the original broadcast sheet, California title, and comprehensive reports from Mopar experts David Wise and Galen Govier. According to the window sticker, this HEMI ‘Cuda was sold with zero miles on the odo by Johnson Motor Co. for $5,709.71.



That’s $39,490 adjusted for inflation, and obviously enough, the most expensive option listed in the window sticker is the 7.0-liter engine. Rated at 425 horsepower at 5,000 rpm and 490 pound-feet (664 Nm) at 4,000 rpm, the range-topping motor is topped off by two four-barrel carburetors.



Refinished in FC7 In-Violet, the strip-slaying collectible lays down rubber with the help of a 9.75-inch Dana 60 and 15-inch Rallye wheels. In keeping with the original specification, rubber shoes come in the guise of F60 Polys.



4:10 gearing for the rear axle needs to be mentioned as well, along with power disc brakes up front and two drums out back. Capable of 14-second passes on the strip, the big-block muscle car was optioned from the factory with the Super Track Pak, solid-state radio head unit, black decals, and a collapsible spare. All of them are still there with the notable exception of the spare, which has been replaced because half a century is a lot for a tire.



As fate would have it, only 44 examples were built for Canada, and one of them is up for grabs. Offered at auction by Blenheim, Ontario-based Collector Car Productions, chassis number BS23-R0B-146392 is excellent in every single respect thanks to its period-correct spec and a thorough restoration. Collector Car Productions hasn't offered any. The only clue we have is the minimum bid of 200,000 Canadian bucks, which converts to $165,000 at current exchange rates.

