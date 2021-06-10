2022 RS3 Sedan and Sportback Teased via Audi Sport Family Meeting

5 Audi RS e-tron GT vs. Porsche Taycan Turbo vs. Tesla Model S Race Has No Winner

Just about every Audi Sport fan has been eagerly awaiting the moment when the company will unleash its all-new RS3 Sportback and Sedan compacts into the world. And, while the fourth-generation A3 and the sporty S3 derivations have been official for some time, we still have to dream about the flagship iterations. 12 photos



They have been called out for a discussion (embedded below in the press release section) about “the technological potential offered by electrification and what this means from a sales perspective.” Thank you, we already know that for cars to survive, they will need to become a lot more



Luckily for us, the head honchos were also kind enough to participate in a comprehensive Audi Sport family portrait shoot. And that’s where the cool stuff is. Aside from the fact that we’re presented with an incredible display of high performance (just about every great RS is there) rides, we also have the chance to catch a glimpse of the eagerly awaited RS3 Sedan and RS3 Sportback.



That means that after countless rumors and spy shots, Audi is finally getting ready to unleash the next iteration of the RS3 compacts. Even better, the spicy Audi Sport camouflage doesn’t hide much of the forms of the Sportback and Sedan. As for the “1-2-4-5-3” numbers plastered all over the sides, they are a very direct reference to the long-running 2.5-liter five-cylinder that probably resides under the hood.



