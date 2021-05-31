Charger Hellcat Widebody Races Multiple Audi RS3s, German Sedans Get Smashed

These are two very different four-door sedans. Actually, the form factor is pretty much the only common denominator here because in terms of size, muscle, segment, and even price, there aren’t that many parallels to be drawn, if any.
At its core, the Audi RS3 is a C-segment hot hatchback that also happens to be available as a sedan. Thanks to its relatively low weight, it doesn’t need more than a 2.5-liter five-cylinder TFSI turbocharged gasoline engine to impress. Ultimately, it produces 394 hp (400 PS) and 354 lb-ft (480 Nm) of torque, manipulated through a seven-speed S tronic dual-clutch automatic gearbox and Audi’s quattro all-wheel drive system.
In a straight line, you need just 3.9 seconds to hit 60 mph (96 kph) from a standstill, and if you keep going, you’ll eventually cover a quarter-mile in a little over 12 seconds. It’s certainly not bad for a car that retails for $56,200.
The Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody is one of those rare Dodge models that happen to be more expensive than your average Audi, with a starting MSRP of $72,095. In exchange for your hard-earned cash, you get a large sedan that weighs 4,586 lbs (2,080 kg), although its 6.2-liter supercharged Hemi V8 unit delivers a hefty 707 hp (717 PS) and 650 lb-ft (880 Nm) of torque.
In Widebody form, the Charger Hellcat also boasts wider fenders (obviously), new alloy wheels, a re-tuned suspension, a new electrically assisted steering system, plus launch control/launch assist systems taken straight from the Challenger Demon.
So then, what do you reckon happens when this type of Charger meets an Audi RS3 sedan on the drag strip? Technically, the Dodge wins ten times out of ten thanks to its massive power advantage. During this recent straight-line event, the Charger Hellcat Widebody took on two different RS3 sedans and managed to walk over both.
