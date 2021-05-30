3 VW Is Hyped About the Impending Premiere of Arteon Shooting Brake

Honda Accord Turbo Smashes Arteon AWD and Dodge Charger GT in Drag Race

Import vs. domestic? Yeah, it's cool rivalry, but most people can't afford a Corvette or those super-fast Audis. What they might actually buy is a Dodge Charger GT AWD instead of a Volkswagen Arteon or a Honda Accord. 5 photos



The one we're interested to see performing is the Dodge Charger. It's not a Hellcat or Redeye version of the sedan. Heck, it's not even a regular HEMI. Instead, this has the



While this is an American car, you could also considered it "Canadian," partly because of where it's built, but also the



This is a front-wheel-drive sedan equipped with its average 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder producing 252 hp and 273 lb-ft of torque. But don't bet against it because the



And finally, representing the German industry, we have one of the most under-appreciated Volkswagens, the Arteon four-door coupe. This sexier Passat has a 2-liter turbo of its own, delivering 268 hp and 258 lb-ft. So the specs are quite similar to the Accord, but it could have the jump at launch because it comes with AWD .



So what exactly happens? Well, the first race is with all cars starting in Normal mode, as they might be on the street. The Arteon gets the best launch, but the Accord catches up and wins.



That's like the beginning of the end. With the cars in sport mode and the owner of the Accord getting behind the wheel, the Honda dominates right from the drop of the flag.



YouTuber Sam CarLegion has put together what has to be one of the most unusual lineups of cars for a drag race. They're all different, yet somehow rivals. Each represents a different country but is actually tailored to the needs of the American market.The one we're interested to see performing is the Dodge Charger. It's not a Hellcat or Redeye version of the sedan. Heck, it's not even a regular HEMI. Instead, this has the 3.6-liter, relatively large for a V6, but not turbocharged. This vestigial engine produces 292 horsepower and 262 lb-ft of torque and has been tasked with powering the heaviest car in the race at 4,205 lbs.While this is an American car, you could also considered it "Canadian," partly because of where it's built, but also the AWD spec. The Accord isn't all that Japanese either, and it looks like the underdog of the race if you only judge it by the numbers.This is a front-wheel-drive sedan equipped with its average 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder producing 252 hp and 273 lb-ft of torque. But don't bet against it because the Accord is light at 3,380 lbs and has won many raced it shouldn't.And finally, representing the German industry, we have one of the most under-appreciated Volkswagens, the Arteon four-door coupe. This sexier Passat has a 2-liter turbo of its own, delivering 268 hp and 258 lb-ft. So the specs are quite similar to the Accord, but it could have the jump at launch because it comes withSo what exactly happens? Well, the first race is with all cars starting in Normal mode, as they might be on the street. The Arteon gets the best launch, but the Accord catches up and wins.That's like the beginning of the end. With the cars in sport mode and the owner of the Accord getting behind the wheel, the Honda dominates right from the drop of the flag.