Audi RS Q8 Drag Races Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe, Lightness Beats Power

The performance SUV segment has been thoroughly dominated by the Europeans, with these two being prime examples of how ridiculously quick such lumbering beasts can become with a little help from a twin-turbo V8 engine and their all-wheel-drive systems.
More recently, the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk came and spoiled the EU party with its big Hellcat engine and power output north of 700 hp, but just because the Mercedes-AMG GLE63 S Coupe and the Audi RS Q8 are not the quickest, that doesn't mean they can't still flex their leg muscles in a quarter mile drag race and put on a great show doing it.
If anything, the fact they're so closely matched only makes the confrontation that much more interesting. The similarities begin with the engines: both use 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 powerplants, which is pretty much the norm for anything in this segment that wants to be taken seriously.
Power output is also close. The AMG edges slightly ahead thanks to its 604 hp (612 PS) compared to the Audi's more modest 592 hp (600 PS). Unsurprisingly, the torque figures are also in the GLE 63's favor with the Affalterbach machine generating 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of twisting power, while the RS Q8 has to settle for 590 lb-ft (800 Nm). What's more, the Merc also has what it calls EQ Boost, which is basically an electric motor that seats between the engine and transmission and can boost the overall torque to 811 lb-ft (1,100 Nm) for short periods of time.
The AMG GLE 63 needs the advantage, though, as it's also the heavier of the two SUVs, and by quite a margin. But with over 800 lb-ft of torque - some of it instant thanks to the nature of the electric motors - it's hard to imagine even 450 pounds or so (about 200 kg) can have such a big influence.
If you ask us, it's the driver's plan that needs a bit more work. He anticipates the Audi will beat his car off the line, so he intends to use the boost to catch it after the halfway point of the race. However, torque will play a very insignificant role by that time, and it's actually during the early stages where it would be best used to break the inertia and help the SUV gain speed. Of course, all provided the tires can handle the considerable ask from the 811 pounds-feet.
