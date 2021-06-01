Audi Q4 e-tron Takes Autobahn Acceleration Test, Is GTI-Fast

4 Tedward Drives the Brutal Shelby GT500, It's Not the Experience He Anticipated

Audi is a rare example of a premium automaker that knows how to make small cars. And most significant model right now is the Q4 e-tron that just launched in Germany. 5 photos



It's based on the same MEB platform as the Volkswagen ID.4. The modular toolkit allows each company to place its own body on top of this battery pack, which saves them money and time.



And what a body this is! We've chosen the footage collected by YouTubers Automann-TV and Auditography to highlight the beauty of the Q4, which is also being shown as a coupe-like Sportback model.



From the front, the Q4 looks more conventional than the ID.4, which ends up working in Audi's favor. The headlights can play several dynamic tricks, which buyers will undoubtedly love to show off. Colors like Taifiun Grey or Geiser Blue have a certain timeless quality, but they don't help the car stand out.



And it does look expensive. You can immediately tell it's related to the full-sized e-tron quattro model. It's got the same style of trim, including the silver bits at the bottom. But no rearview mirrors have been fitted, and you can tell where parts have been shared.



Even though the Q4 Sportback looks better, our pick would have to be the regular model, since it's probably more practical. On video, this looks like an SUV , but its 4.59m (15.1ft) length denote the compact crossover proportions.



Some customers and reviewers don't like the way the Volkswagen ID.4 accelerates. The 201 horsepower motor at the back is supposed to get you to 62 mph in about 8 and a bit seconds. However, the Audi Q4 is clearly faster.



The Q4 has twin motors, like the



