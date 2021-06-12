Audi TT RS Finds Its G Spot With 616 HP Tune, Hits 197 Mph on the Highway

Dismissed by some critics as being a ‘hairdresser’s car,’ the Audi TT is actually not the most popular vehicle among them. Moreover, this story isn’t about a lower-spec model, but the hot TT RS version, a true creator of smiles whose brute force you are about to experience on video.
Part of the third generation that came out almost seven years ago, it uses the Ingolstadt brand’s familiar 2.5-liter, turbocharged five-cylinder engine, capable of pumping out 394 horsepower (400 PS / 294 kW) and 354 pound-feet (480 Nm) of torque.
The sonorous lump works in concert with a seven-speed S tronic transmission and quattro-branded all-wheel-drive, for a 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in 3.7 seconds and an ungoverned maximum speed of up to 174 mph (280 kph). Those are some serious numbers, yet they pale in comparison to this murdered out example that can give supercars a run for their money.
According to the information shared in the clip, its force-fed power unit develops a mind-blowing 616 HP (625 PS / 460 kW) and 530 lb-ft (718 Nm). Mind you, that is more than you’d get in a 2021 R8, whose naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 produces 532 HP (540 PS / 397 kW) and 398 lb-ft (540 Nm). With a quoted 3.0 seconds for the 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration, it is also 0.7 seconds faster than its blue-blooded sibling, which can hit 201 mph (323 kph).
Now, the tuned TT RS in question proved its mettle by doing 197 mph (317 kph), as indicated by the OEM speedo, on a de-restricted section of the German Autobahn. The almost 5-minute long video shared down below shows it in action from inside and out. Mind you, before hitting the play button, it is worth mentioning that the Launch Control function was not used at all, at the request of the car’s owner, who probably wanted to preserve the clutch.
