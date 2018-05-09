650 HP Audi TT RS Drag Races Mercedes-AMG E63 S, ABT RS6+ and R8

Combine a powerful engine with a car the size of a shoe box, and you're going to go fast. That's the essence of this video about an Audi TT RS.

3 photos



Even the stock 400 horsepower version of the car is among the fastest accelerating Audis out there. Taking advantage of its launch control system, the little rascal can give the RS4 a run for its money.



Recent tuning projects stopped at around 550 HP , suggested there isn't too much untapped potential left in the 2.5-liter 5-cylinder turbo engine. So this 650 HP project car from the Netherlands must have a new turbocharger and modified internals.



Sorry, we don't have any details. But everything about the other contenders is pretty clear. Let's start with the only other tuned car, the RS+ from



Not just an engine job, this bad boy adds parts made from carbon fiber such as a front lip, front skirt add-ons, mirror covers, side skirt and rear skirt. New wheels and logos won't stop it from being spanked by the TT RS.



As for the R8 V10 plus, it's got the same V10 as the Lamborghini Huracan. Because the TT jumps the gun, we can't tell which car actually won the race, but the RS should have it in the bag.



And finally, there's the AWD powerhouse that is the



However, the shock of seeing a TT going up against the E63 S doesn't wear off too quickly. After all, we're talking about a small coupe which Audi sculpted from the same platform as the VW Golf.Even the stock 400 horsepower version of the car is among the fastest accelerating Audis out there. Taking advantage of its launch control system, the little rascal can give the RS4 a run for its money.Recent tuning projects stopped at around 550, suggested there isn't too much untapped potential left in the 2.5-liter 5-cylinder turbo engine. So this 650 HP project car from the Netherlands must have a new turbocharger and modified internals.Sorry, we don't have any details. But everything about the other contenders is pretty clear. Let's start with the only other tuned car, the RS+ from ABT . It was presented by the Germans last year and produces 705 PS and 880 Nm of torque from the familiar 4-liter V8.Not just an engine job, this bad boy adds parts made from carbon fiber such as a front lip, front skirt add-ons, mirror covers, side skirt and rear skirt. New wheels and logos won't stop it from being spanked by the TT RS.As for the R8 V10 plus, it's got the same V10 as the Lamborghini Huracan. Because the TT jumps the gun, we can't tell which car actually won the race, but the RS should have it in the bag.And finally, there's thepowerhouse that is the Mercedes-AMG E63 S . It produces North of 600 HP and has drag raced everything, including the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid and BMW's new M5.