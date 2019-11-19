autoevolution

Audi TT RS Takes on BMW Z4 and Porsche Cayman In Best Used Sports Car Review

19 Nov 2019, 19:25 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
The older sports car are the best, more honest and hard-wearing. But you don't want those and we get it. Owning an early BMW Z3 or Audi TT makes you look like a teen with no money.
2 photos
Drag Queens Drag Racing: Nissan GT-R vs. Modified Audi TT RS
That's why Fifth Gear redid its used sports car review and offered us insight into some much newer 2-door German machines, the kind that you can wholeheartedly lust after.

This time, there's no SLK. You don't want that unless people really should treat you like a retired banker. And while the Audi TT is seen as the "hairdresser's sports car," we've all looked at the online listings at least once because it makes a lot of sense. You're basically getting a Golf GTI or R in a more interesting body. There's even a chance that it will become collectible.

The same cannot be said about the Porsche Cayman because... it is and will always be collectible. It's a freaking Porsche, which has always stood for something. And as for the BMW Z4, it might not be as practical as the Audi as enjoyable as the Porsche, but it's the newest model of this test. The whole premise of this review is to have low miles after all.

The Z4 is the newest, yet also the cheapest car of the three. Aside from a couple of really cheap engine fixes, it's pretty bulletproof, which is exactly what you'd want from a BMW project car.

At about 50% more money, the Porsche Cayman S is strangely not the most expensive sports car gathered. Light and equipped with the 3.4-liter engine, this old model could probably provide you with thrills a modern turbocharged version can't. But, if the engine goes wrong, it could cost as much as that whole BMW roadster.

Finally, we arrive as the Easter Egg of this video: the Audi is not a TT but a TT RS. 340 horsepower from the legendary 2.5 TFSI nets you an insane drag racing machine. It's relatively reliable, but probably not a good buy because it's so expensive to buy.

Audi TT RS BMW Z4 porsche cayman
Ferrari Roma Is the First Properly Pretty Prancing Horse in Ages The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Killing Yourself in a Burnout Is a Bad Way to Tell the World You're Having a Kid These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car No Boundaries Science: The Large Hadron Collider, the Biggest Machine Ever MadeNo Boundaries Science: The Large Hadron Collider, the Biggest Machine Ever Made
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road Forgotten Pony-Unicorn: Ford-McLaren M81 Is One of the Rarest MustangsForgotten Pony-Unicorn: Ford-McLaren M81 Is One of the Rarest Mustangs
What Would Enzo Say About the Upcoming Ferrari SUV? What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? These Are the Last Ferrari Models With a Manual TransmissionThese Are the Last Ferrari Models With a Manual Transmission
The Ford Mustang Mach-E is a Millennial Slap in the Face of Baby Boomers The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? CO2 Captured From The Atmosphere Could Become The Fuel Of The Future Senna vs Prost: One of the Fiercest Rivalries in the History of MotorsportSenna vs Prost: One of the Fiercest Rivalries in the History of Motorsport
Ford Mustang Mach-E Hatchback Is the Blue Oval EV We Should Have Got Two-Speed Gearbox Just Makes The Porsche Taycan Better Than Tesla Model S Why 1989 Was One of the Greatest Years in Automotive HistoryWhy 1989 Was One of the Greatest Years in Automotive History
PORSCHE models:
PORSCHE Taycan TurboPORSCHE Taycan Turbo CoupePORSCHE Macan TurboPORSCHE Macan Turbo CrossoverPORSCHE Cayenne Turbo S E-HybridPORSCHE Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid Premium SUVPORSCHE 911 Carrera CabrioPORSCHE 911 Carrera Cabrio Roadster & ConvertiblePORSCHE 911 Carrera CoupePORSCHE 911 Carrera Coupe CoupeAll PORSCHE models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day