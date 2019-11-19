Audi TT RS Takes on BMW Z4 and Porsche Cayman In Best Used Sports Car Review

The older sports car are the best, more honest and hard-wearing. But you don't want those and we get it. Owning an early BMW Z3 or Audi TT makes you look like a teen with no money.
That's why Fifth Gear redid its used sports car review and offered us insight into some much newer 2-door German machines, the kind that you can wholeheartedly lust after.
This time, there's no SLK. You don't want that unless people really should treat you like a retired banker. And while the Audi TT is seen as the "hairdresser's sports car," we've all looked at the online listings at least once because it makes a lot of sense. You're basically getting a Golf GTI or R in a more interesting body. There's even a chance that it will become collectible.
The same cannot be said about the Porsche Cayman because... it is and will always be collectible. It's a freaking Porsche, which has always stood for something. And as for the BMW Z4, it might not be as practical as the Audi as enjoyable as the Porsche, but it's the newest model of this test. The whole premise of this review is to have low miles after all.
The Z4 is the newest, yet also the cheapest car of the three. Aside from a couple of really cheap engine fixes, it's pretty bulletproof, which is exactly what you'd want from a BMW project car.
At about 50% more money, the Porsche Cayman S is strangely not the most expensive sports car gathered. Light and equipped with the 3.4-liter engine, this old model could probably provide you with thrills a modern turbocharged version can't. But, if the engine goes wrong, it could cost as much as that whole BMW roadster.
Finally, we arrive as the Easter Egg of this video: the Audi is not a TT but a TT RS. 340 horsepower from the legendary 2.5 TFSI nets you an insane drag racing machine. It's relatively reliable, but probably not a good buy because it's so expensive to buy.
