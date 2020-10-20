Tiny Audi TT RS Can't Handle 800 HP Off the Line, Still Does 1/4-Mile in 9.85s

The Audi TT is one of the least understood and most underrated models out there, and you can probably trace it all down to the cute design of the first generation.
Launched back in 1998, it had the misfortune to come during a very murky period in car design when rounded bumpers were all the rage and people didn't think a clear distinction between where they started and where they ended was necessary. Clearly, they were wrong, but you can't undo history so that's what the first TT ended looking like.
Audi did try to make up for it with the next generation, but you kind of feel the all-important first impression had already been set: the TT was the kind of model that pink car paint was invented for. The first RS version of the TT was launched in 2009 and was a great little sports car by all accounts - a mini R8, some said - and yet the color pink still sprung to mind somehow.
The model has now reached its third generation - facelift and all - and has only gotten better. The 2.5-liter five-cylinder engine develops 400 hp while the seven-speed dual-clutch transmission sends the power to all four wheels via Audi's quattro system for maximum traction. It is, in short, one of the better reasons why the "pocket rocket" expression exists.
Now, imagine you find a lamp, give it a good rub, and ask the guy that comes out for twice as much power from that odd-numbered cylinder engine. What you would get is something like the TT RS in this clip from Auto-TopNL.
The immense power boost is clearly too much for the little coupe to handle but despite the little dance off the line, once it gets going, the actual result is quite impressive, if you're feeling euphemistic. Let's go over its numbers: 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) gone in 2.87 seconds; 0-124 mph (0-200 kph) took 7.2 seconds; 1/4-mile time was 9.85 seconds; 0-155 mph (0-250 kph) came after 11.01 seconds. Now that you've seen its figures, hit that play button so you can also listen to them.
