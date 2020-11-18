TT RS 40 Years of quattro Makes Audi and a TT RS Roadster Proud on the 'Ring

Audi is well known for a few things – it's one of the proud members of the premium German “Holy Trinity”, loves technology above anything else (hence some of its bland styling choices), and its legendary all-wheel drive system, among others. This year marks the 40-year anniversary of the quattro, so it’s time for some celebrations.
The festivities included the introduction of the 2021 Audi TT RS “40 Years of quattro” limited edition (exclusive to the German market), a very expensive collector’s item that can be had in just 40 examples for no less than 114,040 euros.
That would be around $135,361 at the current exchange rates, meaning that if it were available in the United States one could have exchange it for an RS 3 Sedan and RS 5 (Coupe or Sportback, your choice)! Well, at least we know the Ingolstadt-based automaker is making sure the TT RS with exclusive vintage styling can hold its own on the Nürburgring Nordschleife.
A TT RS “40 Years of quattro” example was spotted by the CarSpyMedia YouTube channel doing the runs on the Green Hell accompanied by a benchmark vehicle – a TT RS sibling with a soft fabric top, aka the TT RS Roadster. We have no idea why Audi chose the open top version for this duet, because it can’t be the pricing – the TT RS Roadster kicks off at almost 69,259 euros at home in Germany.
Even more interesting is the TT RS 40 Years of quattro caught roaring on the ‘Ring’s (dry, even though it’s late fall already) tarmac was not sporting the official presentation livery, which featured a very white body paint along with white alloy wheels and some stripes for a little bit of contrast.
Also, this poses a question – is Audi gearing up to expand availability of the anniversary TT RS across other markets, since the automaker specified at the time of release it was ready to hit dealerships that very month of October?! Slim chances, if you ask us, since sports cars don’t have the star power of old, now that crossovers and SUVs are all the rage...
