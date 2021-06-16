Watch the 2022 Audi e-tron GT Hit 154 MPH Top Speed on Busy Autobahn

The Audi GT may lack the performance of a Tesla Model S Plaid - or even a Porsche Taycan Turbo S, for that matter - but it more than makes up for that with its incredibly cool styling.
It offers the perfect alternative to the understated elegance of the Taycan, with which it shares its platform, by opting for a much more in-your-face visual attitude. However, it keeps it just civil enough to not have it contrasting with its typically luxurious Audi interior.
The sleek-looking electric sedan will make its debut on the North American market this summer, and Audi has just announced that all e-tron GTs will be offered with three years of complimentary charging with the Electrify America network. That's not exactly the same as Tesla's lifetime Supercharger access that early customers got, but it should still provide a hefty incentive for what is already a very attractive package.
The e-tron GT comes in two flavors: vanilla and RS. The plain version gets a total system output of 469 hp and 464 lb-ft (629 Nm) with an overboost function that cranks it up to 522 hp and 472 lb-ft (640 Nm) for up to 2.5 seconds. That's enough to give it a more than decent 0-60 mph (0-97 km/h) acceleration of 3.9 seconds, with the top speed standing at 152 mph (245 kph). The standard GT's maximum range (as estimated according to EPA procedures) is 238 miles (383 km), but if it's anything like the Taycan, independent tests have shown it'll have no problem going over the 300 miles (483 km) milestone.
The model everyone will want, though, is the Audi RS e-tron GT. This one gets a base power output of 590 hp and 612 lb-ft (830 Nm), with the overboost taking the former to 637 hp. Consequently, the benchmark acceleration run is dispatched in just 3.1 seconds, and the top speed also gets a slight bump to 155 mph (250 km/h).
If cold numbers don't quite cut it for you, here is a quick video of an Audi e-tron GT hitting the advertised top speed on the German Autobahn, though the dense traffic meant that the driver had to be patient and choose his moment carefully. With that in mind, you'll need to skip to the 15:00 mark for the full 155 mph (250 km/h) run, but feel free to watch the rest of the clip as well for a more complete experience.
