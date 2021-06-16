Guy in Airplane Gets Front Row Seat to Watch an Atlas V Rocket Blasting Off

2022 Ford Maverick Pickup Looks Larger Thanks to YouTube Designer's Tweaks

Ford is known for making cars that stand out thanks to their design. But one YouTube artist believes they could have done a better job with the 2022 Maverick pickup. 6 photos



Sometimes, the content is a little forced, but we do agree that the Maverick pickup could have been better-looking. "Must try harder" is what's written on its report card. So let's see what can be done. According to TheSketchMonkey, it all has to do with the ratio of the front-end features.



More specifically, the headlights are too big in relation to the rest of the body, and this either makes the vehicle look cheap or outdated. Many manufacturers now split the headlights and have a super-narrow band of LEDs at the top, which deals with this design problem. But maybe Ford thought the market was saturated with this type of look.



The YouTuber instead tries to massage the existing features of the



The rear also gets a mild digital redesign, which slims down the taillights and adds crispness. Just to make it clear, the artist doesn't hate Ford's work, as he compares it to his favorite truck of the 1990s, a Ranger. It's all about simplicity and dependability, not having the latest car features.



This may be a tinfoil hat idea, but what if





