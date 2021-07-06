Facelifted 2022 Volkswagen T-Roc Spied With Fake Exhaust Surrounds

Slotted right above the T-Cross, the T-Roc entered the Volkswagen lineup in 2017 for the 2018 model year on MQB A1 underpinnings. In other words, it’s joined at the hip with the Jetta for the U.S. and Canada (though it's not sold in North America).
Offered with either a torsion beam or multi-link rear suspension, the B-segment crossover utility vehicle will go through a rhinoplasty for 2022, as you can tell from the attached spy photos. The redesigned headlights and taillights are complemented by more in-your-face daytime running lights, but as it’s often the case with the Volkswagen Group, the R-Line variant features fake surrounds that imitate what should have been exhaust pipes.
The T-Roc R-Line facelift also boasts a more prominent rear bumper with L-shaped reflector strips and the 4Motion badge on the passenger side of the hatchback door. Augmented with larger wheels and low-profile tires, the sporty-looking variant is the next best T-Roc after the range-topping R.
Produced in Portugal, China, and Germany for the T-Roc Cabriolet, the lifestyle-oriented crossover should receive the digital cockpit of the 2022 Volkswagen Polo, more advanced driver assist systems, and the Ready2Discover infotainment system with the App-Connect Wireless suite.
VW may also spare a few coins for the plastic trim, which is pretty atrocious in certain areas of the cabin because the Wolfsburg-based automaker has been cutting corners in the aftermath of the costly Dieselgate scandal. The Germans aren’t likely to spruce up the range of powerplants with a brand-new motor either because Volkswagen is completely focused on EVs now.
Chief executive officer Ralf Brandstaetter made it clear that existing powertrains will be updated to meet the Euro 7 standard, although that may be wishful thinking on his part. The emissions regulation has been described as a “de facto ban” on combustion-engined light passenger vehicles by the president of the German Association of the Automotive Industry, which speaks volumes about the impossible targets of the European Commission.
Scheduled to premiere in the coming months, the refreshed T-Roc is rumored to receive a GTE plug-in hybrid just like the Golf and Passat to reduce CO2 emissions while also improving performance figures. In the Golf, for example, this powertrain combines a 1.4-liter turbo with an e-motor for a total of 242 horsepower and 295 pound-feet (400 Nm) of torque.
