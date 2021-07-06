VW Golf 8 GTI Is One AWD System Away From Getting the R Badge

The iconic GTI badge has graced the eighth generation Volkswagen Golf. The people’s hot hatch is now more exciting than ever, with lots of power, big screens inside, and assistance gear that makes it a peach to drive around town, on the highway or on twisty roads.
Now, is there anything that would make the 2021 VW Golf GTI even better? Purists would likely say no, but a different category of petrolheads would probably say that more power, a custom exhaust system, and new wheels, alongside a few other minor adjustments, should be on the menu for most owners.
If you agree, then you have come to the right place, because this particular Golf GTI has graduated from the RaceChip tuning school. As a result, it has 300 PS (296 HP / 221 kW) and 420 Nm (310 lb-ft) of torque, a 55 PS (54 HP / 40 kW) and 50 Nm (37 lb-ft) boost over the stock 2.0-liter four-banger, which rockets the unmodified hot hatch to 100 kph (62 mph) in 6+ seconds, and up to 250 kph (155 mph).
To put those numbers into perspective, the all-wheel drive Golf R Mk8’s turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine produces 320 PS (315 HP / 235 kW) and 420 Nm (310 lb-ft). This allows it to sprint to 100 kph (62 mph) in 4.7 seconds; top speed is identical to its front-wheel drive sibling.
The Urban Green wrap, sprinkled with different decals and a few red accents, came from Schwaben Folia. The matte bronze wheels, 8.5x19-inch in size, wrapped in 235/35 Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires, are signed by Barracuda, and contribute to the revised stance of the car, together with the wheel spacers and lowering springs, both of them made by Eibach.
Finally, the Eisenmann exhaust system has significantly improved the tone of this Golf GTI, as you can see on video down below.
