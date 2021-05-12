Here Are Five Interesting Facts About the VW Golf You Probably Never Knew

Volkswagen’s most successful model has been around for almost half of century. It has been marketed worldwide in an astonishing number of trim levels and powertrain options, becoming one of the most popular vehicles ever built.
Determined to build on the success of the Beetle (officially known as Type 1), the German carmaker introduced the first-generation Golf in 1974. The affordable hatchback was an instant hit in Europe, where it became one of the most popular vehicles.
Over the next seven generations, it rose to global stardom and evolved into a versatile hatchback that is now available as an affordable, fuel-efficient hybrid, a sporty daily driver, or a powerful, drift-capable track toy.
If you’re a car enthusiast, we’re sure these details are nothing new, but this article explores five interesting facts about the Golf that you probably never knew about. The first Golf was designed by Giorgetto Giugiaro
Lotus Esprit, Lancia Delta, or the DMC DeLorean.
Back in 1970, he was invited to VW’s headquarters in Wolfsburg to work on the EA337 development project, which later became the Mk1 Golf. While it wasn’t the most spectacular model he ever designed, it certainly is the most influential since his work became an inspiration for all the Golf generations that followed. It’s the second bestselling car model of all time
Although it was built from 1938 to 2003 in more than 21.5 million units, the Beetle is not VW’s bestselling model. With well over 35 million units sold since 1974, that honor goes to the Golf, which is also the second bestselling car in history, after the Toyota Corolla. The GTI started as an unofficial side project
The project wasn’t mandated by Volkswagen, and the team modified a stock Golf in secret, outside their normal working hours. In early 1975, the car was presented to the management, which liked the idea and approved the project. It debuted at the Frankfurt Motor Show in March and quickly became extremely popular.The iconic interior details of the first GTI were designed by a woman
After the project was approved by management in early 1975, a new member joined the GTI’s development team. At the time, Gunhild Liljequist was the first woman to work in Volkswagen’s design department and was tasked with applying a sporty touch to the regular Golf's interior.
She came up with the idea for the famous golf ball shift knob and created the iconic plaid interior accents that have been used in all GTI models ever since. Volkswagen once built a W12-powered Golf
W12 engine taken from a Bentley Continental GT.
Developed in just eight weeks, it featured front brakes taken from an Audi RS4, and on the rear, calipers and rotors borrowed from a Lamborghini Gallardo. The hazard lights, audio system, or air conditioning didn’t work, and it was reportedly terrifying through corners. However, in a straight line, it could accelerate to 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in 3.7 seconds, on the way to a top speed of 202 mph (325 kph).
Unfortunately, this one-off build never made it into production, but it showcased the versatility of the VW Group’s A platform. To this day, it remains one of the most insane Golfs ever created.
