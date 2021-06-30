Cygnus Spacecraft Ready for Destructive Re-Entry, to Release Satellites First

4 2022 Volkswagen Polo GTI Gets Rendered With Very Real Dual Exhaust, Golf Vibes

2 2022 Volkswagen Polo GTI Facelift Shows New Lights and Bumper in Fresh Spy Shots

1 2021 VW Polo GTI Hot Hatch Shows Sportier Styling in First Official Pics

More on this:

2021 VW Polo GTI Is Here With 204 HP, 0–62 Mph in 6.5 Sec

Volkswagen has officially dropped the veil off the 2021 Polo GTI, which follows in the footsteps of the facelifted sixth-generation that debuted back in April. 17 photos



Dynamic turn signals and animated brake lights are part of the makeover, alongside the model-specific red accents, such as the trim up front, and GTI logos on the grille and front fenders. As we already knew from the



The 2021 Polo GTI rides lower than the rest of the family and features an electronic differential. The Sport Select suspension is available as an option, and can make the ride stiffer, working in conjunction with the usual driving modes that re-tune the engine response, gearshifts, and steering at the push of a button.



Speaking of the engine, the turbocharged HP / 5 kW ) more. This means that it pushes out 207 PS (204 HP / 152 kW) and 320 Nm (236 lb-ft) of torque, dropping the 0-100 kph (0-62 mph) sprint from 6.7 to 6.5 seconds, and increasing the top speed by 3 kph (2 mph) to 240 kph (149 mph). Channeling the thrust to the front wheels is a seven-speed DSG transmission.



Glossy red accents, tartan upholstery, and metal trim are found inside, together with the standard 8-inch infotainment system, upgradable to the 9.2-inch unit, and 10.25-inch digital gauges.



Another novelty is the introduction of the IQ.Drive Travel Assist, which enables semi-autonomous driving by taking care of the steering, breaking and acceleration on its own. The system works from 0 all the way up to 210 kph (130 mph). The



VW didn’t say when the Hyundai i20 N and Ford Fiesta ST rival will launch in Europe, but it should start arriving at dealers in a few months. Boasting a design inspired by its bigger sibling, the Golf GTI Mk8 , the refreshed Polo GTI sports new front and rear bumpers, and the brand’s LED Matrix headlights, joined together by a thin light strip at the bottom of the grille. The car rides on standard 17-inch wheels, and can be ordered with the optional 18-inch set.Dynamic turn signals and animated brake lights are part of the makeover, alongside the model-specific red accents, such as the trim up front, and GTI logos on the grille and front fenders. As we already knew from the pics released earlier today on social media by the VW Passenger Cars CEO, Ralf Brandstatter, the GTI emblem has replaced the Polo badge on the tailgate.The 2021 Polo GTI rides lower than the rest of the family and features an electronic differential. The Sport Select suspension is available as an option, and can make the ride stiffer, working in conjunction with the usual driving modes that re-tune the engine response, gearshifts, and steering at the push of a button.Speaking of the engine, the turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder unit soldiers on, albeit with 7 PS (7/ 5) more. This means that it pushes out 207 PS (204 HP / 152 kW) and 320 Nm (236 lb-ft) of torque, dropping the 0-100 kph (0-62 mph) sprint from 6.7 to 6.5 seconds, and increasing the top speed by 3 kph (2 mph) to 240 kph (149 mph). Channeling the thrust to the front wheels is a seven-speed DSG transmission.Glossy red accents, tartan upholstery, and metal trim are found inside, together with the standard 8-inch infotainment system, upgradable to the 9.2-inch unit, and 10.25-inch digital gauges.Another novelty is the introduction of the IQ.Drive Travel Assist, which enables semi-autonomous driving by taking care of the steering, breaking and acceleration on its own. The system works from 0 all the way up to 210 kph (130 mph). The 2021 Polo GTI also gets lane assist and adaptive cruise control as standard, in addition to other safety gear.VW didn’t say when the Hyundai i20 N and Ford Fiesta ST rival will launch in Europe, but it should start arriving at dealers in a few months.

load press release