It’s Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet Time, Rollout Starts Next Week

Perhaps the biggest gamble for Volkswagen when it comes to new cars is the T-Roc cabriolet. Part of a family born as a concept in 2014, this variant of the successful German crossover is meant to act as an extra weapon in the fight for supremacy in an already overcrowded segment.
Described by its makers as the first “crossover cabriolet in the compact class,“ the car will become available at dealerships on March 20, just in time for the onset of spring. It sells for €27.495 on the German market.
“At some point in March motorists begin to feel the urge to take to the roads in a convertible,” said the Germans in a statement.
“Volkswagen has recently added a lifestyle-oriented version to its range – the T-Roc Cabriolet will celebrate its official market launch in German dealerships from March 20th onwards."
Volkswagen hopes that by combining the looks and proportions of the usual T-Roc with the possibility of having no roof over one’s head, and adding in the mix the increased appetite of the buyers for all things SUV, its project would become better success story than those of other roof-less SUVs.
At launch, the car comes in two equipment lines, Style and R-Line, and powered by two engines, both gasoline. The entry-level is the 1.0-liter unit mated to a manual six-speed transmission (115 ps), while the range-topper is the 1.5-liter (150 ps) that can be paired to either the same transmission or the optional seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox.
The thing that sets the cabriolet apart, its roof, is inspired by tech used on cars like the convertible Beetle and Golf. Fully automatic, it needs 9 nine seconds to open, and it can do that even at speeds of up to 30 kph (18 mph).
As standard, the T-Roc Cabriolet comes with an 8-inch screen for the infotainment system, but optionally the Active Info Display suite brings to the center of the dashboard a larger 11.7-inches unit. It runs the carmaker’s new infotainment system, the eSIM-based MIB3.
