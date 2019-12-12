Volkswagen T-Roc Cabrio Launched in Germany from €27,495 With 1-Liter Engine

The Range Rover Evoque started us on this magical SUV-convertible journey. But last time we checked, you can't buy one anymore. And that means the Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet is a special little thing, not finally available to buy.
The T-Roc rag-top started out as a concept, two concepts actually. Volkswagen saw enough people were interested to put the car into production, even though it believed it might not make any money. And with a base price of €27,495 in Germany, this is going to be a hard sell.
Europe used to be filled with interesting convertible ideas, but almost all of them are gone. You can either have the T-Roc Cabrio, an Audi TT roadster, a Miata or a MINI, all feeling quite grown up and expensive.
While the model is based around an existing Volkswagen crossover, this needed to be completely re-designed as a convertible. Four doors become two larger ones and the cockpit shrinks to a 2+2 layout. Rear wings, windshield, trunk - everything works differently.
So what about that price? Well, we think it's a little too much considering you probably don't even want the base model, which comes with a 1-liter turbo making 115 horsepower and a 6-speed manual gearbox. It doesn't sound like enough, considering the crossover conversion added a lot of weight.
For now, if you want more power, you'll have to opt for the R-Line, which is not a package but a trim level. €33,000 gets you a 1.5-liter turbo making 150 horsepower. Another €2,000 is required for the DSG gearbox. No AWD is available right now, though it should eventually arrive. Both versions come with 17-inch wheels, though you can step up to 19-inch ones.
As we've said, the T-Roc Cabriolet is an original car. But with an interior that looks completely outdated next to the Golf 8 and no hardcore dynamic edge, it's going to be a hard sell.
