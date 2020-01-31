New Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet Arrives in the UK, It's Not Exactly Cheap

Now that the Beetle Cabriolet is no longer in production, what does Volkswagen offer instead? Please welcome the T-Roc Convertible, a crossover that sits between the T-Cross and Tiguan yet it’s 6,260 pounds sterling more expensive than the fixed-head body style.
£26,750 is the starting price of the drop-top convertible in the United Kingdom, meaning that the Tiguan is the more affordable choice despite the difference in roominess. Only two trim levels are available, namely the “fashion-focused Design” and sportier R-Line. Engine options? The 1.0 TSI with 115 PS and 1.5 TSI with 150 PS will have to suffice.
A six-speed manual is your only transmission choice for the lesser powerplant while the four-cylinder turbo can be paired to a DSG with seven forward ratios. 4Motion AWD is a no show; not even left-hand-drive models in Europe are available with this option.
“All the customer has to consider is what they want their T-Roc Cabriolet to look like, and it’s a given that the car’s signature style will be matched by its quality, practicality, and fun factor," said Claire Haynes, product manager for the T-Roc in the UK. The question is, what kind of standard equipment do you get for that bundle of hard-earned cash?
The Design comes with 8.0-inch Discover Navigation touchscreen infotainment, 18-inch Mayfield alloy wheels, two-zone climate control, App-Connect for wireless smartphone connectivity, Front Assist with Pedestrian Monitoring, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Assist, Park Distance Control, and We Connect Plus with a complimentary subscription.
18-inch Montego Bay and Sebring wheels are also available, but the R-Line sweetens the deal to 19-inch rollers. The most expensive of the two trims – priced at £31,920 on-the-road – sits 20 millimeters lowers than the Design and features the Active Info Display as standard.
Sports seats with R logo embroidery, a flat-bottomed steering wheel, R-Line sporty exterior garnish, fog lights with static cornering function, and LED headlights pretty much round off the list. In regard to customization, exterior color options include Ivy Green and Smokey Grey Metallic (exclusive to the T-Roc Cabriolet), Ravenna Blue Metallic, Kings Red Metallic, Turmeric Yellow Metallic, Deep Black Pearl, Pure White, and Ivory Silver Metallic.
