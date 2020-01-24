1992 VW Golf GTi Breakdancing in Forza Horizon 4 Is the Weirdest Thing Today

2020 Cruise Origin Goes “Beyond the Car” by Removing the Human Driver Completely

Breaking game physics really isn’t the most difficult thing to do, and that says a lot about the effort game studios put in polishing the titles they launch these days. 9 photos



Forza Horizon 4, which was developed by Playground Games and published by Microsoft Studio, is nearly two years old, but this doesn’t necessarily mean that bugs are something that you should get used to.



So if you thought that a car breakdancing is something that’s totally not possible in such a high-profile release, just install Forza Horizon 4 and we’ll see.



The car in the first video is a 1992 VW Golf GTi which



And if you believe this is something every VW Golf GTi can do in Forza, well, no. This is just broken game physics, and the other videos that you can find embedded below are living proof such issues happen occasionally.



Is there anything you can do about it? Not really, and this isn’t necessarily a bad thing, or at least, not for everyone.



Yes, broken physics aren’t exactly something that a game should be praised for, but in some cases, exploiting this issue can be rather fun. In fact, this is actually how this breakdancing car got to see daylight, and I’m pretty sure there are plenty of other examples of weird things that you can do in Forza with the right moves.



For what it’s worth, the 1992 VW Golf is a jack of all trades in Forza Horizon 4, so if you’re looking to try do some crazy stunts in the game, this is the car to go for.

