Widebody Volkswagen Beetle Is Real, Also Absurd

These days, it's only natural for a build to be based on a rendering, since this is one facile way for the owner of a factory machine to test various custom incarnations before actually commissioning one. However, things are the other way around with the Volkswagen Beetle sitting before us - while this is a rendering, it is based on an actual car.
"So the rendering is way more extreme than the real deal, right?" Wrong. In fact, it's pretty hard to tell the difference between the two. And if you're not so sure, you can compare the two thanks to the Instagram posts at the bottom of the page.
The first post, which comes from digital artist Khyzyl Saleem, is a fully-textured 3D model of the wacky Bug. As for the ones below it, these portray the actual car. For the record, this car belongs to the collection of Juca Viapri, a Mexican social media star with over 5 million YouTube subscribers and north of 3.3 million Instagram followers.
From the rusty take, to that rear spoiler, which could be mistaken for some sort of shed pillar, this Vee-Dub is not easy on the eyes. Then again, even the artist who decided to bring the contraption into the virtual world admits this.
"We all have different taste when it comes to building cars, and it's something we should be respectful of. Which is purely the reason why I wanted to model @jucaviapri's Beetle," the pixel wielder explains in the post showcasing the Porsche sibling we have here.
In fact, the parts of the vehicle that are the most difficult to digest might just be the most important attention grabbers. Looking past the said spoiler, I'm referring to bits such as the "diffuser", as well as to the negative camber angle of the rear wheels, which seem to scream "function follows form". Oh, and if we also factor in the metal work up front, the whole "aero" kit looks a bit like a medieval armor...
PS: All those who felt that renderings portraying a Rauh-Welt Begriff Beetle were too much now have a new standard to judge by.
#art #design #3d #khyzylsaleem #kyza #ks #blacklist #carlifestyle #donutmedia #volkswagen #beetle #vwdub #lto #livetooffend #slammedenuff #Speedhunters #carthrottle #kanseiwheels