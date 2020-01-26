Widebody Volkswagen Beetle Is Real, Also Absurd

View this post on Instagram

We all have different taste when it comes to building cars, and it's something we should be respectful of. Which is purely the reason why I wanted to model @jucaviapri's Beetle. - - It's not entirely to my own personal taste, but I respect what the car means to him, such character and personality. Hope you like it Juca! Had a lot of fun making it! - - #art #design #3d #khyzylsaleem #kyza #ks #blacklist #carlifestyle #donutmedia #volkswagen #beetle #vwdub #lto #livetooffend #slammedenuff #Speedhunters #carthrottle #kanseiwheels

Khyzyl Saleem (@the_kyza) on Jan 26, 2020 at 11:10am PST