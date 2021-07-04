Tuned VW Golf R Learns What Bougie Means, in a Good Way

4 Feisty 2022 VW Golf R Hits 60 MPH in 4s Flat, Then Rocks the Autobahn at 180 MPH

Knowing ABT, they will probably drop more parts for the With the tuner’s engine control unit, which is basically a plug&play module, the turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder unit’s output and torque have been boosted by 64 PS (63/ 47) and 50 Nm (37 lb-ft) – hence the ‘bougie’ reference in the title, which describes someone aspiring to be a higher class than they are.The power bump has allowed the lump to kick out a very decent 384 PS (379 HP / 282 kW) and 470 Nm (347 lb-ft) of torque. That’s just 3 PS (3 HP / 2 kW) and 10 Nm (7 lb-ft) shy of the Mercedes-AMG A 45 , which needs 4 seconds flat for the 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) acceleration and can hit 250 kph (155 mph).Unfortunately, ABT didn’t say how quick their tuned Volkswagen Golf R is, but the stock MK8 completes the sprint in 4.7 seconds and has a top speed identical to its Affalterbach premium rival. It also features the car firm’s 4Motion all-wheel-drive system , with Torque Vectoring, and a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission, or a six-speed manual for the United States and Canada.Now, by simply looking at the pics released by the ABT, one might be tricked into thinking that they have done something to the exterior. But they haven’t, because the only aftermarket bits are the wheels. The ER-C, FR, and GR sets are available for the range-topping version of the Golf Mk8 on the tuner’s shelves, 19- and 20-inch in size, with the smaller ones being limited to the former option.Knowing ABT, they will probably drop more parts for the new-gen Golf R in the near future, though for now, interested parties will have to settle for these.