Here’s What the 2022 VW Golf R’s Drift-Friendly 4Motion AWD System Has to Offer

To conclude, the new 4Motion system and its features are welcomed additions for the beautiful 2022 Volkswagen Golf R. Is it revolutionary? Well, not quite, but who cares as long as it can provide traction when you need it most and makes drifting easier. The Golf is arguably VW’s most popular model, managing to succeed the original Beetle successfully. Since its debut in 1974, this model has offered an affordable and dependable hatchback to millions of people all around the world.A year after the standard version's debut, Volkswagen introduced a sportier, GTI-badged version for those who wanted more thrills from the little car. Throughout the years, it evolved into a serious hot hatch, and in 2003, it got even hotter with the introduction of the R32 model, which was marketed as an even more powerful model than the GTI.Ten years later, the pinnacle of the Golf lineup dropped the 32 from its nameplate and continued to be produced to this day.That brings us to the current, eight-generation Golf and the high-performance version, which is set to be available in dealerships in the upcoming months. Like its R branded predecessors, the car is fitted with VW’ssystem, but according to the carmaker, this is a completely redesigned version, said to be the most advanced ever used on a Golf.The basis of that statement is the rear-axle torque vectoring capabilities of the new system. The previous generation Golf R was equipped with a 4Motion version that could send up to 50% of the total power to the rear wheels.The central differential it employed equally transferred power to each of the rear wheels under normal driving conditions via a multi-plate clutch. Individual wheel torque was managed by the Electronic Stability Control (ESC) system that could briefly brake the wheel that was losing traction.However, the 2022 model packs a rear differential with two multi-plate clutches that can now distribute up to 100% of the rear torque to each wheel. It operates similarly to the Magna-built Sport differential used by Audi in some versions of the quattro system.VW says that another new feature is integrating the upgraded 4Motion into the Vehicle Dynamics Manager. This intelligent management system incorporates the torque vectoring axle, the electronic differential locks (XDS), and the DCC adaptive damping system.It monitors the Golf R’s handling, adapting individual wheel damping up to 200 times per second, and can use a combination of single-wheel braking or rear differential-actuated torque vectoring to provide the maximum amount of traction in all situations.The advanced torque vectoring capabilities of the upcoming hot hatch enabled engineers to fit it with a new, track-only drift mode . Thus, owners who can afford to swap tires frequently can now have some serious fun with the car.Mind you, all previous R or GTI versions were "driftable" with the right driver behind the wheel. Mind you, this new mode will help those less experienced master the art of going sideways in a controlled manner and, of course, increase the marketability of the new model.To conclude, the new 4Motion system and its features are welcomed additions for the beautiful 2022 Volkswagen Golf R. Is it revolutionary? Well, not quite, but who cares as long as it can provide traction when you need it most and makes drifting easier.