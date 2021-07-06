autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Italian Month  
Car reviews:
 

Boss 302-Swapped Bronco Races 2021 Ford Bronco, Doesn’t Stand a Chance

Home > News > Car Profile
6 Jul 2021, 16:45 UTC ·
First-gen Broncos may be hugely collectible these days although they’re slow by all accounts. Swapping a 302 cubic-inch Boss crate motor helps the body-on-frame SUV with 425 horsepower, but that’s not enough to keep up with the all-new Bronco either as long as it’s an oval dirt track.
108 photos
2021 Ford Bronco & Bronco Sport2021 Ford Bronco & Bronco Sport2021 Ford Bronco & Bronco Sport2021 Ford Bronco & Bronco Sport2021 Ford Bronco & Bronco Sport2021 Ford Bronco & Bronco Sport2021 Ford Bronco & Bronco Sport2021 Ford Bronco & Bronco Sport2021 Ford Bronco & Bronco Sport2021 Ford Bronco & Bronco Sport2021 Ford Bronco & Bronco Sport2021 Ford Bronco & Bronco Sport2021 Ford Bronco & Bronco Sport2021 Ford Bronco & Bronco Sport2021 Ford Bronco & Bronco Sport2021 Ford Bronco official photo2021 Ford Bronco official photo2021 Ford Bronco official photo2021 Ford Bronco official photo2021 Ford Bronco official photo2021 Ford Bronco official photo2021 Ford Bronco official photo2021 Ford Bronco official photo2021 Ford Bronco official photo2021 Ford Bronco official photo2021 Ford Bronco official photo2021 Ford Bronco official photo2021 Ford Bronco official photo2021 Ford Bronco official photo2021 Ford Bronco official photo2021 Ford Bronco official photo2021 Ford Bronco official photo2021 Ford Bronco official photo2021 Ford Bronco official photo2021 Ford Bronco official photo2021 Ford Bronco official photo2021 Ford Bronco official photo2021 Ford Bronco official photo2021 Ford Bronco official photo2021 Ford Bronco official photo2021 Ford Bronco official photo2021 Ford Bronco official photo2021 Ford Bronco official photo2021 Ford Bronco official photo2021 Ford Bronco official photo2021 Ford Bronco official photo2021 Ford Bronco official photo2021 Ford Bronco official photo2021 Ford Bronco official photo2021 Ford Bronco official photo2021 Ford Bronco official photo2021 Ford Bronco official photo2021 Ford Bronco official photo2021 Ford Bronco official photo2021 Ford Bronco official photo2021 Ford Bronco official photo2021 Ford Bronco official photo2021 Ford Bronco official photo2021 Ford Bronco Sport official photo2021 Ford Bronco Sport official photo2021 Ford Bronco Sport official photo2021 Ford Bronco Sport official photo2021 Ford Bronco Sport official photo2021 Ford Bronco Sport official photo2021 Ford Bronco Sport official photo2021 Ford Bronco Sport official photo2021 Ford Bronco Sport official photo2021 Ford Bronco Sport official photo2021 Ford Bronco Sport official photo2021 Ford Bronco Sport official photo2021 Ford Bronco Sport official photo2021 Ford Bronco Sport official photo2021 Ford Bronco Sport official photo2021 Ford Bronco Sport official photo2021 Ford Bronco Sport official photo2021 Ford Bronco Sport official photo2021 Ford Bronco Sport official photo2021 Ford Bronco Sport official photo2021 Ford Bronco Sport official photo2021 Ford Bronco Sport official photo2021 Ford Bronco Sport official photo2021 Ford Bronco Sport official photo2021 Ford Bronco Sport official photo2021 Ford Bronco Sport official photo2021 Ford Bronco Sport official photo2021 Ford Bronco Sport official photo2021 Ford Bronco Sport official photo2021 Ford Bronco Sport official photo2021 Ford Bronco Sport official photo2021 Ford Bronco Sport official photo2021 Ford Bronco Sport official photo2021 Ford Bronco Sport official photo2021 Ford Bronco Sport official photo2021 Ford Bronco Sport official photo2021 Ford Bronco Sport official photo2021 Ford Bronco Sport official photo2021 Ford Bronco Sport official photo2021 Ford Bronco Sport official photo2021 Ford Bronco Sport official photo2021 Ford Bronco Sport official photo2021 Ford Bronco Sport official photo2021 Ford Bronco Sport official photo2021 Ford Bronco Sport official photo2021 Ford Bronco Sport official photo2021 Ford Bronco Sport official photo2021 Ford Bronco Sport official design sketch2021 Ford Bronco Sport official design sketch
The reason the brand-new model makes easy work of the Boss 302-swapped rig is - obviously enough - the suspension layout. Modern Broncos feature an independent front because it reduces unsprung weight over a solid axle and increases the precision of the steering. On high-speed washboard surfaces or sand, the independent setup translates to greater control as well.

Pictured in four-door Badlands Sasquatch flavor, the 2021 Bronco in the following clip boasts 35-inch M/T rubber on every corner and 4.7 final drives for the electronic-locking front and rear axles. Also worthy of note, the 2.7-liter EcoBoost twin-turbo V6 peaks earlier than the Boss 302 in terms of horsepower (330) and torque (415 pound-feet) on 93-octane fuel.

We should also remind ourselves that new Broncos come with clever driving modes the original Bronco doesn’t have. The Ford-developed Terrain Management System offers eight G.O.A.T. modes in total if we include the normal and efficiency-focused ECO settings. The remainder consists of Rock Crawl, Mud/Ruts, Baja, Sand, Slippery, and Sport driving modes.

Now available to purchase from $28,500 for the Base two-door variant, the Bronco has been one-upped by Jeep with the Xtreme Recon Package. In this configuration, the four-door Wrangler and four-door Wrangler Rubicon 392 offers a whopping 12.9 inches (32.7 centimeters) of ground clearance and a 4.56:1 axle ratio. Later in 2021, the Xtreme Recon will add a 4.88:1 axle ratio for the manual-equipped Rubicon for a best-in-class 100:1 crawl ratio.

Be that as it may, Ford won't let it pass. In addition to an extreme off-road variant known as the Warthog, the Bronco has been confirmed with plug-in assistance. An EV option is on the table as well as per CEO Jim Farley.


2021 Ford Bronco Boss 302 Ford Bronco Race Ford swap v8 dirt track
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories,
typically no more than 5 per day