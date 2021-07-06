Boss 302-Swapped Bronco Races 2021 Ford Bronco, Doesn’t Stand a Chance

First-gen Broncos may be hugely collectible these days although they’re slow by all accounts. Swapping a 302 cubic-inch Boss crate motor helps the body-on-frame SUV with 425 horsepower, but that’s not enough to keep up with the all-new Bronco either as long as it’s an oval dirt track.
The reason the brand-new model makes easy work of the Boss 302-swapped rig is - obviously enough - the suspension layout. Modern Broncos feature an independent front because it reduces unsprung weight over a solid axle and increases the precision of the steering. On high-speed washboard surfaces or sand, the independent setup translates to greater control as well.
Pictured in four-door Badlands Sasquatch flavor, the 2021 Bronco in the following clip boasts 35-inch M/T rubber on every corner and 4.7 final drives for the electronic-locking front and rear axles. Also worthy of note, the 2.7-liter EcoBoost twin-turbo V6 peaks earlier than the Boss 302 in terms of horsepower (330) and torque (415 pound-feet) on 93-octane fuel.
We should also remind ourselves that new Broncos come with clever driving modes the original Bronco doesn’t have. The Ford-developed Terrain Management System offers eight G.O.A.T. modes in total if we include the normal and efficiency-focused ECO settings. The remainder consists of Rock Crawl, Mud/Ruts, Baja, Sand, Slippery, and Sport driving modes.
Now available to purchase from $28,500 for the Base two-door variant, the Bronco has been one-upped by Jeep with the Xtreme Recon Package. In this configuration, the four-door Wrangler and four-door Wrangler Rubicon 392 offers a whopping 12.9 inches (32.7 centimeters) of ground clearance and a 4.56:1 axle ratio. Later in 2021, the Xtreme Recon will add a 4.88:1 axle ratio for the manual-equipped Rubicon for a best-in-class 100:1 crawl ratio.
Be that as it may, Ford won't let it pass. In addition to an extreme off-road variant known as the Warthog, the Bronco has been confirmed with plug-in assistance. An EV option is on the table as well as per CEO Jim Farley.
