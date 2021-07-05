This 502 Chevrolet V8-Swapped 1967 Ford Bronco Is Beautifully Sacrilegious

Since the very beginning of the Bronco, the Ford Motor Company and third parties such as Holman-Moody have raced the sport utility vehicle in treacherous off-road conditions. But in 1966, hot-rodding icon and drag racer Doug Nash pushed the envelope with the Bronco Buster, a one-of-a-kind funny car that looks pretty different from the real deal.
Taking inspiration from Nash’s experimental machine, the Bronco in the photo gallery is the very definition of sacrilegious from the wheel hubs up. Fully addressed with both racing and luxury in mind, the pro-street build offered by Mecum at auction is powered by a ported and polished 502 V8.
At the present moment, the high-output crate motor is listed by Chevrolet Performance with 461 horsepower and 558 pound-feet (757 Nm) of torque on tap from 8.2 liters of displacement. Modified like there’s no tomorrow with Holley Demon carburetors, a Childs & Albert supercharger, and 10:1 pistons that breath through 2.5-inch headers and 5.0-inch pipes, the shortened Bronco likely produces double the output of the bone-stock 502.
Further augmented with Brodix heads, a hydraulic roller camshaft kit from COMP Cams, and a Turbo 400 automatic transmission, chassis number JDG618ZAM1130 is certain to turn heads like an ice cream truck on a hot summer day. A narrowed 9.0-inch axle and four-link rear suspension are worthy of your attention as well, along with Mustang II spindles, rack-and-pinion steering, Baer four-wheel disc brakes, and an Art Morrison chassis.
Hopping inside the Bronco Buster-inspired rig, you’ll notice a full-custom interior covered in tan upholstery with alligator inserts. Envisioned and produced by M&M Interior in Holly Pond, Alabama, the cabin is beautified by a billet steering wheel, AutoMeter Pro Comp gauges, and a piston-shaped knob for the transmission lever. The finishing touches come in the guise of Vintage Air ice-cold climate control and a Sony Xplod CD stereo system, which should keep both driver and passenger cool and entertained on the long haul.
