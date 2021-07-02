autoevolution
2021 Ford Bronco Looks Great With 1.0” Leveling Kit, 2.0” Lift Kit Incoming

2 Jul 2021, 16:46 UTC ·
With the Bronco in production, the aftermarket is hurrying to launch increasingly more products for the Ranger-based SUV. Zone Off-Road, for example, now offers a 1.0-inch leveling kit and a 2.0-inch lift kit.
7 photos
2021 Ford Bronco with Zone Off-Road 1.0-inch leveling kit2021 Ford Bronco with Zone Off-Road 1.0-inch leveling kit2021 Ford Bronco Zone Off-Road 1.0-inch leveling kit2021 Ford Bronco with Zone Off-Road 2.0-inch lift kit2021 Ford Bronco with Zone Off-Road 2.0-inch lift kit2021 Ford Bronco Zone Off-Road 2.0-inch lift kit
Compatible with the standard independent front suspension or the Sasquatch Package, the leveling kit is designed to level out the stance and eliminate the nose-low rake from the factory. In addition to improving the Bronco’s look, the kit boosts clearance for wheel-tire combos no larger than 35 inches.

Priced at $59.99 excluding taxes at the moment of writing, the 1.0-inch upgrade features a two-piece design with upper and lower strut-mount spacers built from American steel. Finished in black e-coating, the spacers are complemented by zinc bolts, washers, as well as top-lock flange nuts.

Zone Off-Road mentions a maximum tire size of 35 by 12.5 inches and two to three hours of installation time as long as you know what you’re doing. The aftermarket specialist also recommends proper equipment such as an air hammer for dislodging the constant-velocity drive shafts from the hubs.

The 2.0-inch lift kit, meanwhile, doesn’t have a price tag because the first units will ship in late July according to Zone Off-Road. This upgrade was developed with non-Sasquatch models in mind, and obviously enough, the lift kit allows clearance for up to 35-inch tires. Instead of high-strength steel, the spacers are made from really durable glass-fiber reinforced nylon resin.

Zone Off-Road is only a small fish in a big pond, though. In addition to 200-plus factory accessories, the 2021 Ford Bronco is getting tons of goodies from 4 Wheel Parts, RTR Vehicles, and the peeps at ARB 4x4 Accessories.

4WP, for example, is much obliged to sell you a full-width front bumper with an integrated winch platform and brush guard for $999.99 excluding taxes. RTR boasts a cool grille with LED signature lighting, and ARB flaunts the likes of a twin compressor, roller drawer, frigde, and a roller floor kit.

Editor's note:

This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.
