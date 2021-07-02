2 1973 Ford Mustang Barn Find Sees Daylight After 30 Years, Somehow Has Zero Rust

2021 Ford Bronco Looks Great With 1.0” Leveling Kit, 2.0” Lift Kit Incoming

With the Bronco in production, the aftermarket is hurrying to launch increasingly more products for the Ranger-based SUV. Zone Off-Road, for example, now offers a 1.0-inch leveling kit and a 2.0-inch lift kit. 7 photos



Priced at $59.99 excluding taxes at the moment of writing, the 1.0-inch upgrade features a two-piece design with upper and lower strut-mount spacers built from American steel. Finished in black e-coating, the spacers are complemented by zinc bolts, washers, as well as top-lock flange nuts.



Zone Off-Road mentions a maximum tire size of 35 by 12.5 inches and two to three hours of installation time as long as you know what you’re doing. The aftermarket specialist also recommends proper equipment such as an air hammer for dislodging the constant-velocity drive shafts from the hubs.



The 2.0-inch lift kit, meanwhile, doesn’t have a price tag because the first units will ship in late July according to Zone Off-Road. This upgrade was developed with non-Sasquatch models in mind, and obviously enough, the lift kit allows clearance for up to 35-inch tires. Instead of high-strength steel, the spacers are made from really durable glass-fiber reinforced nylon resin.



Zone Off-Road is only a small fish in a big pond, though. In addition to 200-plus factory accessories, the 2021 Ford Bronco is getting tons of goodies from 4 Wheel Parts, RTR Vehicles, and the peeps at ARB 4x4 Accessories.







